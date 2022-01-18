LSU Receiver Jaray Jenkins Returning for Final Season With Tigers

LSU picked up some significant news on Monday evening as receiver Jaray Jenkins announced he's returning for his senior season.

Jenkins has been one of the consistent offensive weapons for the Tigers the last two seasons and brings back a veteran voice to this group that's lost many weapons in the last few weeks. As a junior in 2021, Jenkins caught 34 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns, improving dramatically on his 397-yard, two touchdown sophomore campaign.

After losing receivers Deion Smith, Koy Moore, Alex Adams, Trey Palmer and Devonta Lee to the transfer portal, it’s no secret the Tigers were hoping to keep and add receiver talent. The Tigers picked up a commitment from ULL transfer Kyren Lacy over the weekend to add to a special group of weapons.

Add Lacy and Jenkins' alongside Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers, who have both shown their deep threat abilities, this unit is going to give defenses problems every Saturday. Not to mention Brian Thomas Jr. and Jack Bech looking to take that next step this offseason, it adds more fuel to the fire in this offense.

LSU made the hiring of receivers coach and passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton official Monday afternoon and Jenkins figures to be an important piece to what the Tigers want to accomplish as a receiving core next season.

“Cortez is a tremendous coach who has developed outstanding receivers everywhere he’s been,” Kelly said. “He understands what it takes to win at the highest level having spent the past seven years in the SEC. Our players will benefit from Cortez and all that he has to offer – on the field and off the field. The experience he brings to our program will help create a championship culture at LSU.”