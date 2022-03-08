A Look At LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels Best College Career Games

Coming out of high school in 2019, there weren't many quarterbacks more nationally hyped than Arizona State's Jayden Daniels.

After three seasons with the Sun Devils in which he appeared in 29 games overall, he's accumulated some really promising starts as a college football player. Here's an overview of some of his best games and how LSU can get more consistency out of its new quarterback.

Jayden Daniels Breakout at UCLA (Oct. 26, 2019)

One of his early breakout performances as a member of the Sun Devils, Daniels was terrific as a true freshman against the Bruins, completing 20-of-29 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for an additional 67 yards and a score.

It was one of the first times he showed the ability to be efficient with his arms and legs in a comeback effort that ultimately fell short. That true freshman season, Daniels tossed for 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions and established himself as one of the rising young star quarterbacks in the Pac 12.

Jayden Daniels Throws All Over Ducks Oregon (Nov. 23, 2019)

While the UCLA game showed off his dual threat ability, it was the Oregon game later in his true freshman campaign where Daniels really displayed his arm talent. In a November matchup against the Ducks, Daniels completed 22-of-32 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in an upset of a then ranked No. 6 Oregon team led by Justin Herbert.

In that game, Daniels linked up with now NFL receiver Brandon Aiyuk on an 81-yard score as well as touchdown throws of 57 and 26 yards to really show off his arm talent, completing his first 12 passes of the game.

Jayden Daniels Uses Legs Against Oregon State at Oregon State (Dec. 19, 2020)

One of only four games Arizona State played in during the COVID-19 riddled season, Daniels wasn't able to get into much rhythm through the air, but did rush for 83 yards and two touchdowns against the Beavers. He would also throw for 139 yards and a touchdown in what was one of only two wins in a shortened season.

What you're also starting to see as a trend is that some of Daniels' best games have come on the road, which is something he'll obviously need to do well in a tough conference like the SEC.

Jayden Daniels Dual Threat Outing Colorado Colorado (Sept. 25, 2021)

While the 2021 season was a bit all over the place from Daniels in terms of consistency, one of the solid performances of the season came against Colorado. Daniels threw for 236 yards and rushed for 75 more with two rushing touchdowns in a blowout win.

His 72% completion percentage was one of the best marks of his career when throwing over 20 passes. What becomes clear when studying a little bit about Daniels game is that he was in an offensive system where he wasn't asked to throw 35 times a night, instead finding more of a balance in the run and pass game which is one of the core philosophies offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock wants in this LSU offense.

Jayden Daniels One Last Big Game Against Bruins at UCLA (Oct. 21, 2021)

Daniels had a propensity throughout his Arizona State career to wake up and play well against UCLA. In his final outing against the Bruins, Daniels complete 68% of his passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 45 yards on the ground in a 42-23 blowout win.

LSU knows how difficult UCLA was in 2021 as the Tigers had a really tough time in the season opener at the Rose Bowl stopping the run and protecting quarterback Max Johnson. Daniels carved up UCLA all night in a great individual performance for him, one that he had difficulty replicating the rest of the year.

This is a move for the Tigers that makes a lot of sense in terms of experience and the dual threat ability that Daniels possesses. Now the next step is seeing how this four man quarterback battle turns out in the spring.