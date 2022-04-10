LSU QB Jayden Daniels Says Transferring "Best Thing I Could've Done"

With the Tigers adding Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels into the mix of talented quarterbacks, it makes this position battle that much more intriguing.

The decision to leave the Sun Devils was a difficult one for Daniels, but the opportunity to showcase his talent in the SEC and unlock his untapped potential in Death Valley was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

Head Coach Brian Kelly eyes competition in his players on both sides of the ball, so bringing in Daniels was an easy decision for Kelly. Daniels detailed the process once entering the transfer portal and the conversations he had with Kelly before ultimately making his decision to come to LSU.

“My decision to enter the transfer portal was probably the best decision for me and my future career for the goals I want to accomplish,” Daniels said. “Those conversations with Coach Kelly, I showed interest in them and they showed interest back. Just had the opportunity to come play at the highest level.”

It’s clear Kelly is a winner in every facet of the game. His resume speaks for itself and it’s what has drawn a myriad of players to come show what they’re all about in this new era of LSU football. A coach who thrives at getting the most out of his team, it’s been an easy decision for most to come to Baton Rouge.

“Help a powerhouse win another national championship so I could showcase my skills was probably the most intriguing thing for me,” Daniels said. “Coach Kelly is the winningest coach in Notre Dame history. He knows how to win. He knows how to get his teams to where they need to be. So, I wanted to be a part of it.”

Daniels decision to come to LSU sparked one of the more intriguing quarterback battles in the country. Going at it day in and day out against Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard, it gives this offense a number of options.

Though for Daniels, his dynamic playstyle is a piece that has given him so much success throughout his playing career, but the dual-threat hasn’t even reached the type of star caliber athlete he can be. To come to LSU, with the resources provided, Daniels feels this will help him get to where he wants to be.

“I always enjoyed my time at Arizona State, love Coach Herm and those guys over there, but just for my career, my future, I decided to go somewhere else just so I can reach into that untapped potential,” Daniels said. “I get to showcase my talent on a national stage. Coming here and competing at the highest level with all these weapons here. All these resources, it’s very intriguing for me.”

As this roster has taken shape via the transfer portal over the last few months, continuity has been one of the major points of emphasis. To get on the same page and develop relationships with one another is what Kelly has stressed to his team.

In Daniels case, to reach his “untapped potential” will mean working extra with the receivers to determine their style of play and getting into the film room with Coach Kelly and Mike Denbrock. Daniels detailed what he’s been putting time into this offseason to become the player he knows he can become.

“Footwork. Just building chemistry with the guys,” Daniels said. “I came pretty late here, right before spring ball, but for me personally, that leadership role, footwork and going through progressions. Things like that. The offense Coach Denbrock had at Cincinnati. Coach Kelly, an offensive minded head coach. Just being able to go out there and talk with them about offense, about football. It’s probably one of the best things I could have done.”

As spring camp reaches the midway point, this quarterback battle is in full swing. While Daniels and this talented group of gunslingers continue to compete each day, it’s clear Daniels is prepared to do everything he can to be the Tigers starting quarterback in the fall.

“At the end of the day, I didn’t want anything handed to me,” Daniels said. “And I felt like it was the best spot for me.”