Former LSU Receiver Justin Jefferson Continues Historic Start to 2020 Rookie Season

From being confused as a walk on during his first week of college to his record-setting College Football Playoff performance against Oklahoma, Justin Jefferson has made a meteoric climb to now be in the position he’s in. After a historic 2019 junior season that saw Jefferson bring in an LSU record 111 catches and 18 touchdowns, the now Minnesota Vikings’ receiver is on the brink of setting more history as an NFL rookie.

In a Sunday loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Jefferson hauled in nine catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns. It was his third game of over 100+ yards for a grand total of 537 yards on the season.





He’s also just the fourth receiver in NFL history to have three 100-yard games in his first six games, joining some elite company in Amari Cooper, Julio Jones and Byron Williams. His 537 yards six games is on pace to not only set the Vikings rookie record but the NFL rookie record held by Anquan Boldin (1,377 yards).





His 19.3 yards per catch are good for No. 3 in the league. The fast start to his rookie year hasn’t translated to wins yet but Jefferson is firmly implanting himself into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation, along with former teammate Joe Burrow, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Herbert.





“It doesn’t matter how many yards or catches or touchdowns I have. We still lost,” Jefferson said after the loss three weeks ago to Tennessee Titans.

In that game, Jefferson caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. There’s no denying that Jefferson is on pace for a historic season and it’ll be fun week to week to see if he can catch Boldin’s record.