Why Louisiana's J'mond Tapp Would Make For Great Addition to 2022 LSU Football Class

Tapp one of the premier edge rushers in the country, Tigers have yet to pick up commitment on defensive line in class

One of Louisiana’s top overall athletes has the Tigers high on his list. He’s a talent on the gridiron and the basketball court.

The best way to evaluate if a football recruit is actually good enough to play at a program such as LSU is to watch him play some hoops. Basketball makes it all but impossible to hide. Either one possesses the lateral mobility and quick feet to play defense, excel in the open court, and make split-second movements, or not.

When it comes to 6-foot-3, 245-pound J’Mond Tapp, one might be surprised at just how mobile this young man can be. At first sight, yes, he definitely looks like an athlete. What one might be surprised at would be just how explosive of an athlete this young man already became. His recent basketball Hudl highlight, ironically, provides justification for his athletic prowess.

Honestly, from watching basketball, how often does a young man move like Tapp does? He explodes vertically to dunk, out maneuvers players that weigh 50 pounds less than him, and uses his quick hands to create deflections in the open court. That’s a 245-pound player.

It’s fun to watch Tapp play some hoops, but he’s also a very good football player for Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic. When combining Tapp’s basketball skills with gridiron skills, it’s no wonder why programs like LSU, Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida, Georgia, Southern California, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M want him to play football for them.

Plus, he’s a potential edge rusher. As SEC fans know, defensive end is a premium position. Tapp provides that edge presence that every offensive coordinator must account for, snap by snap. Take a look at Tapp’s football Hudl highlights now. On the gridiron, he’s even more dominant than he is playing basketball.

Based on watching his film, Tapp’s upside is probably as high as any defensive player in Louisiana. Further, he’s absolutely as close to being the perfect frame for a defensive end as one could desire.

Tapp’s frame includes very long legs and arms, plenty of natural power, and he’s not even close to being filled out. In two or three years, this young man could easily be 275-pounds and still play weak side defensive end. He’s a rare physical talent.

Additionally, Tapp’s strength allows him to be a candidate to play the strong side defensive end position. That means the ability to attack the outside shoulder of the offensive tackle/tight end and hold the edge, even against double teams, and stopping the run. Tapp’s physical ability provides the flexibility college coaches love. There are several other areas that Tapp does well, but two are very important and often overlooked.

As one might expect, high school teams run away from Tapp quite often. Why wouldn’t they? Very few high school offensive tackles can handle Tapp one on one. The difference with Tapp would be how hard he chases the football from the back side.

Unlike many other talented defensive ends that consistently take plays off, Tapp gets after the ball carrier or quarterback even when the play goes away from his side of the line. That’s something to be noted because hustle plays often lead to a defender like Tapp knocking the football loose from an unsuspecting player that never expected him to come from his blind side. It’s a thing of beauty. Lastly, Tapp is just now beginning to hone his skills.

Once Tapp goes to college, he will be a full time football player. He’s going to focus on technique for one sport, football, and that’s going to expedite his development. While basketball is a great way to witness Tapp’s physical talent, going through daily football-specific drills will help Tapp ascend as a football player. Give this young man the opportunity to develop over the course of his first couple of years in college and there’s no telling how good he will become.

As for recruiting and all the aforementioned schools chasing Tapp, LSU will be the favorite being the local school, but he’s going to be a battle for the Tigers to land. Teams are not going to give up recruiting this young man because he’s just so talented.