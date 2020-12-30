Could LSU's Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Reunite in the NFL?

The chemistry between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase was on point each and every Saturday during the Tigers perfect 15-0 season in 2019 that ended in a national championship.

The duo connected for one of the most prolific passing seasons in NCAA history, with Chase recording 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. Since Chase's opt out at the beginning of the season, outside of Alabama receiver Devonta Smith, there hasn't been a wideout that has pushed to be the first receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

His unique blend of physicality at the point of attack and speed makes him the most intriguing prospect from the receiver position. Chase has been a near top-five lock since before the 2020 season and that doesn't seem to be changing much. After Burrow suffered a catastrophic knee injury that cut his rookie season short, the Bengals have gone a respectable 2-3 but still are projected to hold a top-five selection in April's draft.

On the most recent PFF mock draft, it was Chase landing in Cincinnati with the No. 5 overall pick.

"A Burrow-Chase reunion is in order for Cincinnati if they do indeed fall out of the Sewell sweepstakes," PFF analyst Austin Gayle wrote. "The former LSU wideout is currently PFF’s No. 1 wide receiver and No. 5 overall player in the 2021 class. He also earned the third-ranked PFF receiving grade (91.3) in college football at just 19 years of age as a true sophomore in 2019."

The reunion would be a welcomed sight for LSU fans across the country but wouldn't do much to help the biggest weakness on the Bengals roster, the offensive line. Week in and week out, Burrow took a pounding in the pocket until that fateful play that tore his ACL, MCL and did further damage on his knee.

Burrow is currently in California rehabbing the injured knee and even posted a video on his Twitter account recently showing him walking. There isn't a firm timetable on a potential return but considering the significance of the injury, there's a good chance he's not ready for the start of the 2021 season.

The immediate need is at offensive line but outside of Oregon's Penei Sewell, there isn't really an offensive line option that's intriguing to take with such a high pick. Cincinnati could certainly look to trade back in the draft and take Northwestern's Rashawn Slater, Tennessee's Trey Smith or Ohio State's Wyatt Davis.

But if trading back is not in the cards and the Bengals don't feel like reaching on an offensive lineman, taking the best player available on the board is a smart option. Drafting Chase to fit alongside Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd would be a worthwhile investment as that trio could turn into among the NFL's best in the near future.

"With him, it's timing. He wants a certain depth on his routes and he wants us to be ready for the ball because he says he doesn't know who he's throwing it to so he always wants us to be ready for it," Chase said ahead of the 2019 season. "You just got to stay calm and make sure you work your right route so you can be open and he'll have it to you."