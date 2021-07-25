LSU's Joe Burrow Draws Lofty Comparison from Cincinnati Bengals Teammate

Over his short tenure as an NFL quarterback, Joe Burrow has drawn some lofty comparisons over the last year. The former LSU quarterback, who is eight months removed from a torn ACL, is set to make his return for the start of the 2021 season and is receiving heaps of praise from his teammates.

Mike Daniels is a respected 10-year veteran, who's played alongside of some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, mostly with the Green Bay Packers for seven seasons.

While appearing on Good Morning Football, Daniels compared Burrow to a "baby" Aaron Rodgers, saying Burrow was a big reason he decided to return to the Bengals for another season.

“You know what I say about Joe Burrow, man. That’s like baby Aaron,” Daniels said. “You don’t see many rookies step into a locker room, and you can tell, you would think he’s a four-year vet if you didn’t know who he was. To have that at the quarterback position, that means he has the right type of savvy, the right type of poise that you only see from guys like Aaron.

"I’ve been saying this since I got there. I see a lot of similarities between the two. I’m just excited to be able to be a part of that, man. The kid’s got a lot to him. He’s got a lot of upside. He’s only going to get better. You talk to Who Dey nation, man, they’re gonna let you know. Joe Burrow is the savior, man!”

Burrow and the Bengals are set to start reporting on July 24 for training camp, with the star quarterback hoping to be cleared for contact in the coming weeks. He's been pegged as a potential breakout candidate in his sophomore season as the Bengals have beefed up their offensive line and gone out and drafted Ja'Marr Chase to add to the impressive list of receivers.

One of the areas he's spent the offseason improving is his velocity, particularly on deep balls down field, an area the Cincinnati passing attack struggled with during Burrow's rookie season. The addition of Chase should help some but according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, a new tweak to his technique has really helped in Burrow's arm strength and could potentially "unlock" even more talent.

There will be plenty of expectations put on Burrow this season and health will be a major focus for him as he makes his return back to NFL stardom.