Joe Burrow Posts "See You In September" Message as NFL Training Camp Nears

In one month, NFL teams report for training camp ahead of the 2021 season. Between now and then, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will continue his rehab and he has a message for his fans.

It's just the latest in a long string of positive news as Burrow progresses towards a return for week one of the season. Burrow has already said that his knee injury sustained halfway through his rookie season is at 85% and has always targeted the start of the season as an achievable goal.

The reports coming out of Bengals camp have only reaffirmed those goals and head coach Zac Taylor went as far as to say Burrow is in a "really good spot." Now that he's reached the final stages of his recovery, he's able to throw, able to workout, able to take time to grow that connection with his offensive weapons while strengthening that knee for that week one goal of the season.

With the Cincinnati Bengals finishing up OTA's, the team was extremely cautious with the second year quarterback. The hope is that he'll be cleared for contact by the preseason and start slowly adjusting to being back to full strength.

“I’m a guy that likes to push the limits. Work hard and go above and beyond,” Burrow said ahead of OTA practice. “I couldn’t do that with the knee. Just doing what the doctors tell me to do, not doing anything too fast. Being cautious. We are out of the hardest part. Now the fun part begins."

The Bengals are one of the more intriguing teams in the league after spending a lot of money to boost the defensive line as well as the offensive line for protection on Burrow. Adding Ja'Marr Chase to a group of highly skilled weapons could help the offense be among the most improved, particularly if the group can connect more consistently on deep throws.

A year two leap out of Burrow will help the Bengals return to relevancy in the AFC as the potential is there for a lethal offense.