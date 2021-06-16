Joe Burrow In a "Really Good Spot" as OTA's End and Training Camp Right Around the Corner

Burrow says chemistry with Ja'Marr Chase right back to where it was when duo was at LSU

It's been three weeks of OTA's and minicamp as NFL teams prepare for the start of training camp on July 27. For Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow, the next month is a critical time in his rehab process.

Burrow has already said that his knee injury sustained halfway through his rookie season is at 85% and has always targeted the start of the season as an achievable goal. The reports coming out of Bengals camp have only reaffirmed those goals and head coach Zac Taylor went as far as to say on Tuesday Burrow is in a "really good spot."

He still hasn't been cleared for contact, which is something Burrow hopes to achieve as training camp winds down and preseason games get started. In the meantime, the connection between Burrow and his former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase seems to be going well.

"Right back to where it was, I'm excited about where he's at," Burrow told reporters. "He's a really smart player that understands what we're trying to do in that offense. I'm not gonna have to tell him what to do every single play, he knows exactly what to do."

The duo make for an intriguing offense with a lot of pieces that could make it one of the best in the NFL when clicking on all cylinders. In addition to Chase, Burrow has built strong rapport with Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon during his rookie season and based on how 7-on-7 drills went, the offense is certainly picking up right where it left off before Burrow's injury.

The session was so great on Tuesday that Taylor actually cancelled the final two days of OTA's.

"We were clicking. I think all camp, the ball might have hit the ground once in 7-on-7," Burrow said. "That's the way it should be in 7-on-7 with no rush. We're going to continue to execute. And that also comes with routes on air, just knowing the timing of the receivers. We're getting better and better each week."

Burrow was also asked about comparisons to his second offseason at LSU and how it stacks up with what he's seen in Cincinnati. That LSU team entered that offseason with a ton of self confidence and certainly played that way throughout the season.

In terms of what he's seen with the Bengals, it's similar only in the way that there are plenty of familiar faces in the locker room between his days at Ohio State and LSU. At the same time, Burrow is happy with how close the locker room is entering his second training camp.

"The vibe in the locker room is awesome," Burrow said. "Everyone talks to everybody. There's no offense by themselves, defense is by themselves. We have great camaraderie in the locker room and I think that's is the first stepping stone to being a great team."