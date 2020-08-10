LSUCountry
Former LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Speaks Out After Big Ten Decision to Cancel Football in 2020

Glen West

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has never been one to shy away from making his opinions heard. Monday's reported decision out of the Big Ten to cancel fall sports this season prompted a reaction from the Heisman winning, No. 1 overall pick.

The Big Ten is set to officially announce the cancellation of fall athletics on Tuesday with the Pac-12 expected to follow suit as well. Burrow, of course, began his career in the Big Ten as a backup quarterback at Ohio State for three years.

He ultimately made the decision to transfer to LSU for his junior and senior seasons and after a decent first year for the purple and gold, Burrow unquestionably had the greatest season by a quarterback in college football history. If you remember the talk around Burrow heading into the 2019 offseason, there was hardly any buzz around him being anything more than a potential Day 3 draft pick with upside.

Burrow himself was asked about his draft stock at the Manning Passing Academy and looked a little surprised when asked about the notion.

"Honestly no I'm just trying to win as many games as I can this year and I'll focus on that after the year," Burrow said when asked if he focused on his draft stock. 

Of course we all know how that turned out. Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns en route to a Heisman Trophy and national championship victory. Burrow raises a good point in his tweet on Monday. 

Without a college football season a year ago, where does he land? Is he a Day 3 pick? Does he go undrafted? It's an interesting question to ponder and is a further point as to why the majority of college football players want there to be a season.

"If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now," Burrow tweeted. 

In an effort for to try and make their voices heard, Power 5 players provided conference decision makers with a list of demands they want in order to try and save the 2020 season. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been a spearhead of the #WeWantToPlay movement, one that LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase has also jumped in on.

While the Big Ten and the Pac-12 seem to be well underway of cancelling the fall season, the SEC isn't necessarily ready to jump on the bandwagon. Dan Patrick reported on his radio show that the SEC is trying to convince the Big 12 and ACC to hold off on any decisions and salvage a season.

The next 72 hours figure to be a roller coaster of news and it'll be interesting to follow what the various conferences ultimately decide to do.

