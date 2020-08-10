LSUCountry
Report: Big Ten, Pac-12 to Cancel Fall Sports on Tuesday, SEC Holding Firm for Now

Glen West

As time runs out on a college football season, it appears that two Power 5 conferences will be punting the start of the college football season to the spring. Radio host Dan Patrick reported on Monday morning that the Big Ten and Pac 12 are planning to cancel all fall athletics on Tuesday.

"The Big Ten and Pac 12 will cancel their fall seasons tomorrow," Patrick reported. "The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence. The SEC is trying to get a delay to have teams join them."

Patrick also reported that the Big Ten voted with a 12-2 outcome on cancelling the fall season. Only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play. The decision from the Big Ten and Pac-12 is hardly surprising as the two conferences were also the first to announce schedule changes for the season.

The news out of the SEC is interesting as it goes hand in hand with what AL.com reported on Sunday evening. The conference is doing everything it can to ensure a season, including trying to get the other two Power 5 conferences, the Big 12 and ACC, to join them for a potential three conference season. 

“So the SEC might go alone and bring in other schools?” Patrick asked. ‘That’s the latest, they are trying to buy time to see if the ACC or the Big 12 will go along with them.'”

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that the SEC is set to meet on Thursday to further discuss the potential of cancelling a 2020 season. Dellenger also reported that meeting could be pushed up depending on what the other Power 5 conferences decide. 

As of Monday at 10 a.m., it seems to be a battle with the Big Ten and Pac-12 on one end and the SEC, ACC and Big 12 on the other. 

“It’s gotten to a critical stage,” one conference commissioner told Sports Illustrated. “I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.”

