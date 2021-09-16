Joe Burrow Talks About LSU Football's Start to 2021 Season

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has a lot on his plate from preparing week after week for the NFL season and continuing to treat his knee after a gruesome injury cut his rookie season short in 2020.

But the former Tigers' quarterback has found time to tune into his former team. Burrow, who watched the LSU opener against UCLA, was asked about the start the purple and gold have had to the 2021 season.

"That was a tough one but they got a great coaching staff that'll get that right," Burrow said on The Dan Patrick Show. "The physicality was lacking a little bit and if I know Coach O that's not gonna last very long."

The physicality was certainly something that came into question during that first game and has been a focus of this team in the last few weeks. One way the offense is trying to improve is by picking up the tempo and not looking over to the sidelines as much for in depth playcalling.

On defense, it was the run defense and crossing routes that led to the Bruins having success and with a heavy running team in Central Michigan coming to town, it'll be a good first test before the start of SEC play.

Burrow is coming off a week one win with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard bomb to receiver and LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase. Following the game, Burrow talked about the performance and the need to start fast at the beginning of the season.

“You need momentum early in the season to gain more and more momentum, it keeps snowballing," Burrow said. "We felt giving up a big lead, coming back and winning the game and making big plays when they count, it’s going to serve us well going forward.”