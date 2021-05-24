Why June Will Be One of Craziest Recruiting Months for LSU, College Football in Recent Memory

It will be a wild month of June for LSU fans and SEC fans in general. After a long hiatus, official visits will be in full swing and be a major factor in deciding the SEC recruiting leaders.

Welcome to the unknown. Recruits that have been waiting and waiting to take official visits to meet the college coaches that have been recruiting them, will finally receive their chance come June. There are several storylines to follow beyond the usual recruiting battles.

Amongst today’s topics: film evaluations will prove to be vastly more important for all SEC programs, the SEC versus SEC battles will be as intense as ever, and why LSU holds a great chance to land the best overall SEC class.

In-House Evaluations Finally Come Into Play

Every college program ranks recruits as it sees fit; LSU has proven for decades that it can find diamonds in the rough and produce NFL players such as Tyrann Mathieu. The Honey Badger was not a heavily recruited player yet started for LSU as a freshman. That’s truly evaluating and making a good decision based on a program’s own scouting. There’s been a major change, however, with this recruiting class compared to years gone by.

This past 18 months proved to be trying because high school and junior college players did not attend college football camps to work with the college coaches. College coaches have been bunkered up watching film for over a year. It’s not the same as actually working with these prospects during a camp, yet those same recruits will be visiting in June. Nonetheless, the LSU coaching staff and every other staff in America has made their shopping list, based on film, and will be bringing in official visitors.

Which SEC schools will reign supreme with finding that big-time prospect that’s not rated nearly as high by other programs? For fans, this is an added bonus to this year’s recruiting news. If one follows it closely, any number of SEC teams could bring in a recruit that’s not nearly as well known but still be a major priority for that particular school. Those same evaluations will come into play when SEC schools battle for recruits.

SEC Recruiting Wars

There are numerous SEC programs that should once again finish in the national top 10 recruiting rankings. Many of the final pieces to those recruiting classes will be a result of SEC teams battling it out with each other for top prospects. Here is a prime example.

Terrence Gibbs is one of the most talented running backs in Florida. The Winter Park High School talent held major offers by the end of his freshman year, and he’s long been considered a Florida lean. There is a good reason the Gators and about every program down South plus Ohio State offered early.

He’s a really nice young man with a penchant for scoring touchdowns by way of running over you or going around you with his 6-foot-0, 215-pound frame. While a fluid situation, his official visits include the aforementioned Gators, as well as LSU. Florida State is the one non-SEC program to watch and should receive an official visit, and even Tennessee is a possible school for an official visit. Gibbs could also switch visits around, as several other programs are still after him as well including one SEC power.

Alabama is a program to watch and it’s possible that the Crimson Tide receive an official visit from Gibbs. In short, Gibbs is a microcosm of why this June will be sporadic. Each of these high-level recruits will be pressured to switch visits around and/or drop one school and visit another. This year more than ever the SEC will be going after each other for top prospects. Much of the 2022 recruiting classes final rankings will depend upon which schools capitalized on June visits.

Florida and Louisiana Talent Could Provide LSU With SEC’s Best Class

Many people believe Georgia holds the best recruiting class to date. That’s debatable, and depends on one’s perspective as well as looking at the big picture of which school has the best prospects lined up for visits. Further, it’s a long way from national signing day in December. LSU commitments are just as talented if not even more talented than Georgia as of today, and there’s an added bonus for the Tigers.

LSU’s June official visit list is loaded with top national recruits like defensive end Shemar Stewart and Sam McCall, both from talent-rich Florida. LSU also has the luxury of all the in-state prospects that will eventually visit Baton Rouge during one of the deepest in-state recruiting classes in recent memory.

Maybe the Louisiana talent will not take official visits during the month of June, but it’s also a good bet that several of them will visit LSU unofficially in June and/or before the end of the summer. Thanks to Florida and Louisiana prospects, LSU has a great chance to land the best class in the SEC.

Certainly Georgia and eventually Alabama will be at or near the SEC recruiting rankings. As of today, LSU still holds a great chance to land that top spot when one looks objectively at all of the prospects still on the Tigers’ recruiting board.

Final Thoughts

We are on the verge of watching several different recruiting battles unfold. It’s just a week before June and the official visits will finally take place. SEC teams will be battling it out for some of the nation’s best prospects, and there will certainly be many official visit date changes, schools being switched out for another school, and commitments.

All of the drama will be packed into one month after such a long break from official visits. It’s great for the prospects and coaches that they will finally get to sit down and meet face-to-face. The SEC will once again be expected to be in the center of the action, and LSU is as primed as any SEC school to capitalize on June’s official visitors.