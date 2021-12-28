Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    What Are the Odds on LSU vs Kansas State in Texas Bowl?

    Kansas State favored by 3.5 points as LSU begins final week of preparations before bowl game
    Author:

    LSU and Kansas State kickoff in the Texas Bowl in just over a week's time and the early betting lines aren't favoring the Tigers.

     

    The purple and gold are expected to be down multiple key starters for this bowl game and could very well be playing a significant chunk of its young core come Jan. 4. According to SI Sportsbook most recent projections at the odds on the game, there's not many expectations for the Tigers in this one.

    Point Spread: LSU +3.5 

    Money Line: LSU +138, Kansas State -188

    Read More

    Over/Under: 47.5 points

    This isn't to be unexpected as not much news has surfaced on who will be starting at quarterback for LSU in the Texas Bowl. Linebacker Damone Clark and defensive tackle Neil Farrell have been the only two veterans to opt out of playing in the game at this time but the quarterback spot is of tremendous importance in outlining projections. 

    At this time, LSU is still waiting to hear back from the NCAA on a waiver for freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier that would allow Nussmeier to play in the game and retain his redshirt year of eligibility. The transfer of Max Johnson put the Tigers in a tricky spot with Nussmeier the only available scholarship quarterback. 

    Should that waiver be denied, it doesn't make much sense to burn a redshirt year on a game like this. Instead LSU would likely move on to walk ons Matt O'Dowd or Tavion Faulk for the starting job. There are even strong considerations of wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, who's always been the Tigers scout quarterback, to even take some snaps behind center. 

    Regardless, there's a reason LSU isn't favored in this game and much of it has to do with the uncertainty at quarterback as well as the potential for more players to elect to opt out of the game before the Jan. 4 date.

    USATSI_17245578
    Football

    What Are the Odds on LSU vs Kansas State in Texas Bowl?

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17343263
    Football

    LSU Football Can't Afford to Lose Out on Pair of In State Recruits

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15615394
    Basketball

    A Dive Into No. 16 LSU Basketball's SEC Opener With No. 11 Auburn

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17402041
    Basketball

    LSU Basketball Rise to No. 16 in Latest AP Polls, Hold Steady at No. 3 in NET Rankings

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_17411890
    Football

    Joe Burrow Has Monster Day in Win, Justin Jefferson Makes More History

    Dec 27, 2021
    harold perkins
    Football

    A Look at LSU's Pursuit of Elite 2022 Linebacker Harold Perkins

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_17386261
    Football

    Joe Burrow Hoping to Guide Cincinnati to Playoffs in Control of Own Destiny

    Dec 26, 2021
    USATSI_17112288
    Football

    With Veterans Opting Out, Opportunity Arises for Young Talent on LSU in Texas Bowl

    Dec 26, 2021