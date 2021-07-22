LSU Receiver Kayshon Boutte Named to Biletnikoff Watch List

After record setting final three weeks of freshman season, Boutte among the breakout stars in the SEC

Kayshon Boutte is one of the bright young stars on LSU's roster and he's being recognized as a potential breakout candidate by multiple national awards. After being a preseason finalist for the Maxwell Award this week, Boutte was named to the Biletnikoff watch list on Thursday.

Boutte will be just the latest in a long list of LSU receivers to earn recognition as one of college football's most productive receivers. Terrace Marshall made the preseason list back in 2020 and of course Ja'Marr Chase won the award in 2019, with teammate Justin Jefferson also being a finalist.

As a freshman, Boutte really broke onto the scene over the last three weeks of the season as he caught 27 passed for 527 yards and four touchdowns over that span. In his final game against Ole Miss, Boutte put on an absolute clinic, setting an SEC record of 308 yards on 14 catches in a win.

Now returning as the No. 1 option in the Jake Peetz led offense, Boutte figures to really be the benefactor of unlimited touches in this LSU offense.

"I find myself in many different places. Coach Peetz came in and moved me around,” Boutte said during the spring. “Last year I played mainly X, just X. This year I'm different, X, Z, backfield, I do it different. I like that he came in and changed the style."

A lot of his production will come from whoever wins the quarterback battle this fall. Between Max Johnson and Myles Brennan, Boutte said the quarterback position was in good hands and that he'd spend the summer trying to develop strong rapports with both guys ahead of the fall camp.

“We’re kind of getting used to how they throw the ball,” said Boutte. “You’re not going with just one quarterback, you’re going with different quarterbacks all throughout practice. After practice it gives us something to work on.”

It'll be interesting to see what kind of impact Boutte can make in year two with the program. That freshman to sophomore jump is always one of the biggest in college and having a bonafide star at receiver will help LSU tremendously in 2021.