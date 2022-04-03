Brian Kelly Pleased With Progress Made From LSU Five Spring Practices In

The Tigers continue their installation process under Brian Kelly and this new staff after another successful Saturday practice. With position drills in full swing and getting a few 11-on-11 reps going, this group is starting to gain continuity day by day.

Getting their schemes in check, both offensively and defensively, has been a process for this squad, but Kelly has been impressed with the progress they’ve made after five spring practices.

“I think we’ve thrown a lot offensively at them,” Kelly said. “Any time you have a different system, there is going to be a learning curve there. I think what I’m most interested in is retention from one day to the next. They’re going to make mistakes, but I think what we’re evaluating is who are the guys that are able to retain the information.”

To get acclimated with a new system is about preparation. Kelly has made it clear to this squad that in order to see success on the field, their preparation off the field is what will give them the best chance to grow.

After Saturday’s intense, gritty practice, Kelly harped on the details it takes during the offseason to make this engine roll.

“Spring ball has been about teaching our guys how to prepare,” Kelly said. “Before we can talk about success as a football team during the regular season, we have to understand how to prepare the right way. Practicing efficiently is really what our focus is.”

It’s been a whole new regime during the “BK Takeover.” From accountability to daily questionnaires to instilling new habits, Kelly has really shifted the culture in Death Valley quickly.

The players have accepted this new staffs change in order to bring the Tigers back to the LSU standard of football. Shaking back from their uncharacteristic last two seasons, this unit understands what it takes to win.

“I like their willingness to adapt to each day,” Kelly said.“There’s been a lot for them to handle. This is quite different for them. Different in the way that we’re preparing. I think they’ve done a really good job with routines because we’ve changed their routines… We’re trying to reshape habits.”

One Tiger who is accustom to a myriad of old LSU habits is Myles Brennan. The sixth-year quarterback, who has been through every emotion one can have in the purple and gold, has adjusted to this new game plan well.

Kelly has seen firsthand the love Brennan has for LSU and it has shown in his preparation leading into spring. Coming into camp with a “nothing to lose” mentality has given him the confidence boost needed to take on this QB battle head on.

“He’s a Tiger. He loves LSU. He’s in so much better shape,” Kelly said. “Physically, he’s in a good spot. Mentally, he’s in a good spot. He’s a veteran. That is such a great commodity to have in college football today.”

Aside from Brennan and the remaining Tigers from last year’s group learning new habits, Kelly has been pleased with the players who have transferred to Death Valley and their quick adaptation to new surroundings. Securing his first transfer portal class of 14 total players, headlined by a few exceptional defensive backs, Kelly has loved what he’s seen from this group.

“From the very beginning, they have embraced the standards that we have set,” Kelly said. “They have been leaders. They certainly are excited about their opportunity here. You can tell that from the very beginning and so because of that they have been embraced immediately.”

As spring camp reaches the midway point, it’s been evident that this entire squad is all in to achieve success. Kelly’s discipline, accountability and organization has this unit in sync and prepared to flip the script for this LSU program.