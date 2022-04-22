Brian Kelly Previews LSU Football Spring Game

Kelly talks format, what he hopes to learn from his team as first spring period wraps up

Head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers look to put it all together during Saturday afternoons National L Club Spring Game with kickoff set for 1:00 PM.

With the format being different than this staff may have hoped for as they continue getting healthy, the competitive nature will still be on full display for LSU fans.

The offense versus defense style will give this revamped coaching staff a chance to evaluate position battles and needs on this roster heading into summer.

Creating an in-game type feel is of the utmost importance for Kelly, giving the Tigers a taste of what’s to come in Death Valley this fall.

“They are going to be tired after Saturday. They will be pretty excited for Saturday because they will be in the stadium,” Kelly said following the Tigers final spring practice. “The adrenaline is going to be going. We are treating it like a game from the walk to the pre-game to being in the stadium, it’s going to be on the SEC Network, all of those things will make it exciting for them."

A competitive atmosphere with LSU fans in attendance gives these players a chance to show what they’re made of. With a myriad of rotations still looking to be decided, competition will be at an all-time high.

“There are competitive battles for positions that are really crucial,” Kelly said. “Obviously the one we all want to talk about, and we should, is the quarterback position. That’s a hotly contested position that requires this game so those guys can sort out where they are."

The quarterback battle will surely be going into the summer, but for all of these guys to get significant snaps under their belt will give this staff an understanding of what’ll be needed come the next few months.

It’s been a balanced attack for QB’s coach Joe Sloan, really dividing snaps evenly, but Saturday’s spring game gives these gunslingers a chance to separate themselves from the rest.

"I looked at the numbers [Thursday], and we are within - top to bottom - eight snaps differential between the four in terms of 11-on-11 snaps,” Kelly said. “We will try to do the same thing. Joe Sloan has been remarkably efficient in making sure that happened, and we will be sure to do that in the game."

This offensive group has looked sharp during camp, really going at it during their 11-on-11 work, but pausing the installation process to improve their protections was something the coaching staff felt was necessary towards the back end of camp.

Saturday’s spring game will give LSU a chance to evaluate sets to continue improving their protections.

“It was really about [OC Mike Denbrock] alluding to a moratorium on being a little behind on technique, protections and things of that nature,” Kelly said of pausing installation. “We wanted to go back and spend a little more time there. We had enough in from an offensive structure standpoint. We didn’t like some of the protections.”

It’s been a work in progress for both ends of the ball, but on the defensive side the Tigers have really seen Arkansas transfers Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha step up. Both being products of Louisiana, to suit up in the purple and gold in Tiger Stadium will be a dream come true for them, but their preparation in spring camp has been a major takeaway leading up to this point.

“They both love Louisiana and wanted to be here. A lot of those things were in place,” Kelly said. “You don’t know until you get them here about work ethic and things of that nature… They were leaders in our offseason program, and on the field they are exactly what we hoped. They lead by example on and off the field, they are excellent in the classroom, they have been a great addition and have helped raise the level for everybody."

The dress rehearsals are over with the big game looming Saturday afternoon. With a tremendous amount of preparation leading up to this point, Kelly and his Tigers will look to see their work come to fruition.

Here's a look at the format of the spring game:

Halftime

* LSU Band Performance (from stands)

(4) 15-minute quarters

* Second half will be running time

Scoring System (Defense)

* 3 points for a turnover/sudden change or stop

* 3 points for 3-and-out

* 2 points for a Color Zone Field Goal

* 2 points for a 3rd or 4th down stop

* 1 point for a sack or TFL or rush of -2 yards or more

* Normal scoring for interception, fumble returned for TD or safety

* Offense will be scored as a normal game

Other Rules

* QBs will be in red jerseys and won’t be live

* There will be kickoffs but no returns

* All punts and kickoffs will be fair caught

* No rush permitted on punts, PATs and FGs

* No fakes on punts, PATs and FGs