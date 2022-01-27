Report: LSU Coaching Staff Continues to Add Talent in Analyst, Personnel Roles

LSU's on field coaching staff may gain a lot of the headlines but the Tigers are still hard at work filling out an analyst and personnel staff for the program.

This week a little more light was shed on how Brian Kelly is filling up those roles by hiring Trent Miles as an offensive analyst, according to FootballScoop. Miles has a history of working with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock when the pair were on the Stanford staff 20 years ago in 2001.

Since then Miles has spent time as a head coach at Indiana State from 2007-12, Georgia State from 2013-16 and as an analyst with the Philadelphia Eagles. This move comes on the heels of Kelly finishing up his on field coaching staff by bringing in wide receivers and passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton.

What you've seen from Kelly and the moves he's making is more of a balanced approach to both analyst and recruiting staff. Kelly recently brought in Jordan Arcement as a recruiter with knowledge and experience with NIL deals as well as Sherman Wilson, who was the director of recruiting at Louisiana Tech.

LSU's coaching staff is littered with coaches who have familiarity in Louisiana as well as other areas of the country. Another report from FootballScoop states the Tigers are close to hiring Corey Phillips, who is well respected in ACC and SEC circles out of the Nashville area, to a "high end personnel position" with the program.

"Phillips’ impending addition to Kelly’s first staff is seen by industry insiders as another major recruiting move for Kelly, who’s coaching in the South for the first time in his three-decades-long career," the report said.

In addition, Kelly has also filled a key defensive analyst role according to FootballScoop, bringing in former Tennessee defensive coordinator John Jancek, who most recently was an analyst for the Georgia Bulldogs during their national championship run. Kelly and Jancek worked together at Grand Valley State and is another well respected defensive mind the Tigers will certainly want to lean on.

Kelly is not only adding well respected recruiters with important ties to fruitful high school areas but has also been able to retain a number of analysts and recruiting staff members in the transition. Just one example is director of player personnel Will Redmond, who has really impressed LSU since joining the program last offseason.

With Kelly being known to delegate his duties as coach to those around him, the fact that he's adding this much talent to his staff across the board in year one of his tenure is impressive and very promising for the program.