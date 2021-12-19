Report: LSU Making Headway With Coordinator Hires

Brian Kelly has been with the LSU program for nearly a month and has meticulously started putting together his staff. The two large orders of business that Kelly has still yet to fill in his coaching staff is finding an offensive and defensive coordinator.

However it appears that Kelly is starting to gain an idea of who he wants for the two coordinator positions. According to a report from Football Scoop, Kelly is targeting Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House as defensive coordinator.

Debrock has been one of the popular names to surface in coaching searches as the Bearcats offense has been one of the best in the programs 13-0 record. Cincinnati is averaging 38.8 points a contest to go along with 429 yards per game as well.

A seasoned coach with experience coaching alongside Kelly, Denbrock served as wide receiver coach, tight ends coach, associate head coach and offensive coordinator throughout his six years at Notre Dame alongside Kelly. He has since been the Bearcats playcaller since 2017 and built a tremendous resume as Cincinnati now prepares for the College Football Playoff.

As for House, he also is a veteran coach who has spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs coaching the linebackers. He won a Super Bowl just two years ago and prior to that, had spent nearly 20 years in the college game serving as primarily a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

The Tigers officially moved on from linebackers coach Blake Baker on Saturday so it would make sense that House is a coach who Kelly is targeting.

At this time no official decisions have been made as Denbrock is busy preparing for a playoff run and the same can be said for House with the Chiefs, who have the best record in the AFC. There have been other targets Kelly has pursued like Tommy Rees for the OC position and Brad White for the DC spot.

But just because Kelly and LSU haven't formally announced who will be the two playcallers on offense and defense, doesn't mean he already has a good idea of who it will be.