Offensive Tackle Kelvin Banks Among the Top Prospects on LSU Football 2022 Wish List

As the summer recruiting cycle continues ramping up, Coach Ed Orgeron and his staff have begun prioritizing their key targets. Of those recruits, five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks is among the prospects at the top of the Tigers list.

Banks, one of the top prospects in the entire country, recently visited LSU for his official visit with Orgeron and his staff where he had the chance to take in what the Tigers have to offer for him and his family.

The Tigers along with Oklahoma State, Texas, Oregon and Texas A&M are hosting Banks for an official visit this month with the Tigers getting the first shot at him just a week and a half ago. Of the factors playing a role in his commitment, Banks is looking for comfort and a genuine atmosphere surrounding him wherever he decides to take his talents.

“My big main factor is making sure the people there are genuine people,” Banks told 247sports ahead of his visits. “And I can count on them and they can count on me as well.”

LSU has a duo of offensive linemen committed in the 2022 class already headlined by five-star offensive tackle Will Campbell and three-star offensive tackle Bo Bordelon. With only two commits thus far to newly named offensive line coach Brad Davis’ arsenal, the Tigers will be recruiting heavily to hopefully land some more big men up front.

Banks’ versatility is a key reason he is such a highly touted recruit. His ability to play both offensive tackle and offensive guard gives him the opportunity to step in day one and make an immediate impact. Tagging him alongside Will Campbell would provide the Tigers with incredible protection for years to come.

At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Banks’ size plays a huge factor in his success, but his diligence in the weight room is what separates him from the rest. The tremendous strength he attains with the ability to move his feet so quickly provides him with the tools to overpower his defender while moving quickly to recover if beat off the snap.

After only signing two offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class, the Tigers are in dire need of landing a few big men up front to put them in position to compete for another national championship.

With a loaded 2022 class as a whole, Banks could be the cherry on top in what could be one of the best recruiting classes LSU has put together in quite some time. Headlined by five-star quarterback Walker Howard, adding Banks to the equation in order to protect Howard could put LSU in position to dominate the SEC once again.