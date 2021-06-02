Report: LSU Running Back Kevontre Bradford Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Tigers likely to have four horse race at running back with freshmen on campus and two veterans coming off spring with more to prove

The LSU running back room will be a one short moving forward. On Wednesday, sophomore Kevontre Bradford entered the NCAA transfer portal, Brody Miller of The Athletic reports.

Bradford appeared in five games as a freshman but really did not receive much of an opportunity until the final two games of the season. In the win over Florida, it was Bradford who caught the go ahead four yard touchdown reception and followed that up with a 53-yard performance against Ole Miss on nine carries.

His role moving forward was perhaps a bit unclear as veterans John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price were viewed in the spring as the primary ball handlers. Throw in talented incoming freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin who expect to have roles as early as this season and it's all of the sudden a loaded group at running back.

However, one of the questions coming away from the spring was the change that needed to be seen out of the running attack. Both Emery and Davis-Price were limited throughout the spring, which also kept the coaching staff from conducting much of an evaluation on the position group. Coach Ed Orgeron talked about what he hoped to see out of the group immediately following the spring session.

"If you can hold onto the football and you can take a hit and catch balls out of the backfield, which all these guys can do, you can play," Orgeron said. "I think that's a position that those guys are gonna have to play, especially with the running backs durability. It's a position where guys are gonna get nicked up. I think Corey and Armoni are gonna play next year."