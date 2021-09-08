Ed Orgeron Says LSU Welcomed Running Back Kevontre Bradford With Open Arms

LSU is getting dangerously thin at a number of positions early in the season but one received a big boost late Tuesday evening. Former LSU running back Kevontre Bradford has re-enrolled at the school and re-joined the program according to 247Sports Billy Embody.

The second-year back out of Lancaster, Texas had left the program during the offseason as the Tigers running back room became more crowded and eventually transferred to Oklahoma. However, after just a few months with the Sooners, Bradford had entered the transfer portal for a second time.

Before Oklahoma's season opener, head coach Lincoln Riley was asked if he was surprised about the departure.

“I was,” Riley said. “Honestly not to keep anything from you guys, I would love to explain what happened. I really don’t have an explanation. Certainly not trying to keep anything. It was a strange situation. It's part of the deal with the transfer portal. And then even in a COVID year, you’re bringing in some people that you flat out know less about. Do all the homework you want, you just don’t know.”

Now Bradford is back in Baton Rouge and the immediate thought is how he can come in and help an all of the sudden depleted running back room. The Tigers are without freshman Armoni Goodwin with an injury and John Emery is also out because of academic issues.

Getting a speedster back in Bradford who can affect the passing game while also get to the outside and set the edge as a runner is something this group is currently missing. He rushed for 53 yards on nine carries in the 2020 season finale against Ole Miss and could be useful if deemed eligible for this season.

At the moment, even coach Ed Orgeron is unsure of what Bradford's eligibility is for this season but should know more soon. Orgeron talked about adding Bradford back into the running back fold and why the team welcomed him back.

"It's like family, we welcome him back," Orgeron said Wednesday. "The guy made a decision to go and we told him if you go there and it doesn't work out and you wanna come back, you've got a home here. Tre is an excellent young man, we love him, I'm sure his teammates are gonna welcome him back. He was all smiles yesterday so it's no big deal for us."