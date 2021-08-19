Kicker Cade York Carving Out a Strong Legacy All His Own at LSU

York talks about the success he's had at LSU, preparing for junior season as one of college football's best

Over the years, there have been a few memorable field goal moments within the LSU program. Of course there was Cole Tracy's 42-yarder back in 2018 against Auburn, which was really the ignition of a two-year ride LSU fans won't soon forget.

That 2011 field goal in Tuscaloosa in the "Game of the Century" also comes to mind as does the fake field goal way back in 2007 against South Carolina where Matt Flynn flipped the ball over his head to Colt David for an unsuspecting touchdown.

But in terms of monumental moments, it's hard not to consider Cade York's 57-yarder in the fog to help push LSU to an upset win over No. 8 Florida in the Swamp. For a 2020 season with so many downs, like Tracy's kick back in 2018, it was a moment that the LSU program can look back on as it tries to regain that magic from two years ago.

It was a kick that established York as one of the best in the country during an All-American sophomore season that saw him go 18-of-21 on field goals and perfect on extra points. York enters 2021 on a number of preseason watch lists, including an All-SEC nod after a near perfect season.

But for the now junior kicker, he's always chasing perfection.

“I think perfection is impossible to reach. You never reach your max potential, you just keep going and going," York said. "Even if I make the kick it doesn’t mean I love the hit. There have been plenty of kicks I’ve made that weren’t great hits, and there are plenty of kicks that I missed where I say ‘Well, I hit that pretty well but it didn’t go through’."

One of the great traits that York possesses that he believes all kickers and punters must have is the ability to key and diagnose any kicking problems that arise themselves. He studies every kick he makes and unlike practically every position in football, being a kicker or a punter, oftentimes you're on your own.

It's why special teams coordinator Greg McMahon is so beloved by the special teams unit as a whole, because he gives each player the space to figure out a problem himself.

"When you come to college, you have to be able to coach yourself and figure it out on your own," York said. "It’s not common for a coordinator to know that much about straight up about kicking, like what the kicker does technique-wise. But he does a good job of giving us the space to talk in the meeting room with each other and just work things out."

The level of expectations on York are perhaps higher than any returning LSU kicker in recent memory because of the season he had in 2020. When much of the time there was inconsistency with the offense and defense, the special teams unit was a steady force for the program.

"All I can do is focus on myself. It’s kind of hard to ignore that stuff sometimes, but I am doing my best with it," York said of the success. "I want to be the best and I think I can be the best. Every time I go out there on Saturday I think I’m the best kicker out there, but that’s not what it is always about. Success is relative to the person."