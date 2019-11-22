LSU
How to Watch/Listen to No. 1 LSU vs Arkansas

Glen West

With just two home games left to close out the 2019 regular season, the Tigers are one game away from clinching the SEC West for the first time since 2011.

LSU comes in as 43 point favorites over visiting Arkansas Saturday night, a point spread that's hard to stumble upon for a typical SEC matchup.

It promises to be a gorgeous day for football with the temperature dipping into the high 60's and with a low of 54 degrees by game's end.

However, if you're unable to make it to Baton Rouge, here's how you can follow along on TV or radio:

TV: ESPN (6:00 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Comments

