LSU Running Back Corey Kiner Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU will have one less body in the backfield as sophomore running back Corey Kiner announced he'd be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Kiner, who recently suffered a high ankle sprain according to coach Brian Kelly, was the second leading rusher for the Tigers in 2021. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry, rushing for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries as a primary complementary piece to Tyrion Davis-Price during the 2021 year.

"My time as a tiger has come to an end, I would like to start a chapter in my life and explore my options to continue my career as a student-athlete elsewhere," Kiner wrote in a social media post.

One of the big signings ahead of the 2021 season, Kiner was a former Mr. Ohio high school football recipient who set many state records before coming down to Baton Rouge for school. In four seasons at Roger Bacon high school, Kiner rushed for over 7,000 yards and 125 touchdowns.

An explosive back with great toughness, he and fellow second-year back Armoni Goodwin were thought of as the future of this room less than a year ago. But the re-emergence of John Emery and signing of Penn State transfer Noah Cain to go along with Goodwin, Kevontre Bradford and Josh Williams has provided a log jam at the position.

LSU still sits in good standing with its backfield as Emery was one of the stars of spring camp before suffering an ankle injury and Cain is expected to contribute with the most experience in this backfield. The quick twitch, dual threat abilities of Goodwin and Bradford will also be necessary as both backs earned many of the reps in the most recent spring practice for the Tigers.

This is a group with plenty of depth and talent to overcome the blow of losing a talented back like Kiner.