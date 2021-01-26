ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Has LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall Going in First Round of 2021 Draft

Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall are two of the most accomplished receivers in LSU history. The fact that both are in the same draft class is a unique opportunity.

Not many teammates that play the same position always grade out as first round picks. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs did last year and Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle very well could in this crop of receivers.

But what Chase and Marshall accomplished at LSU was truly special and it's why ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper has both in his first round mock 2021 draft.

Chase recorded 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns during his record breaking season in the SEC but Smith surpassed both Chase's yards and touchdown record in the national championship win over Ohio State. The Heisman winning receiver finished 2020 with 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns but Kiper believes many are sleeping on just how good Chase was in the 2019 season.

Kiper has Chase going just after Smith at No. 3 overall in his 2021 mock draft to the Miami Dolphins.

"Because Chase opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I think some people are forgetting how good he was in 2019, when he averaged 21.2 yards per catch and had 20 touchdowns for the national champs," Kiper wrote. "Tagovailoa won't average just 6.3 yards per attempt with the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner on the field."

Marshall is coming off a shortened 2020 campaign as a junior, recording 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven appearances before opting out of the final three games of the season. He could very well slip into the second round as well, but Marshall at the tail end of the first round is great value for offenses that could be just one weapon away from challenging the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his mock draft, Kiper has Marshall going No. 27 overall to the Baltimore Ravens, a team with a talented quarterback in Lamar Jackson but could use a big bodied receiver for the red zone.

"Baltimore had the fewest passing attempts, passing yards and passing first downs in the league. Adding another top-tier wideout is how it can really take the offense to the next level," Kiper wrote. "Marshall was coming on as LSU's top wideout this season, and he had 10 touchdowns in seven games before he opted out of the season in November. He has some quickness in a 6-3 frame."

The draft is now just three months away and there should be multiple LSU draft selections, with safety JaCoby Stevens, receiver Racey McMath and linebacker Jabril Cox all in Hoover, Alabama for the Senior Bowl.