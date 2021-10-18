    • October 18, 2021
    Report: LSU Receiver Koy Moore Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Moore recorded five receptions for 71 yards in 2021 for purple and gold
    LSU's receiver room took a hit on Monday as reports surfaced that sophomore receiver Koy Moore will be entering the transfer portal. Coach Ed Orgeron could not confirm the news on Monday, initially reported by Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.

    Orgeron said that he hadn't talked to Moore as of Monday morning and didn't know if he had entered the portal.

    "I have not talked to Koy," Orgeron said. "If he has entered the transfer portal, I don't know anything about it."

    Moore was seen as a potential future starter for the program as his palying time increased throughout the 2020 season. He caught 22 passes for 177 yards during his true freshman season but has fallen out of the depth chart in 2021 with the emergence of several freshmen receivers who have stepped up. 

    The former Rummel star does not have a recorded catch since the Central Michigan game a month ago and has hauled in just five passed for 71 yards as a sophomore. Meanwhile, with the recent loss of Kayshon Boutte, it's been Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers, Deion Smith, Jack Bech and veteran Jaray Jenkins who have handled most of the receiver duties. 

    As recently as last week, LSU had Moore taking reps with the running backs during individual drills trying to find more of a role for the sophomore. The loss of Moore is a notable one as its the first big move to occur since LSU and Ed Orgeron announced Sunday the two would be parting ways after the 2021 season. 

    The Tigers will move forward with still plenty of options at receiver as well as a newfound confidence in their running game as well. 

    USATSI_16690903
