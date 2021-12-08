LSU Defensive Lineman Landon Jackson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU freshman defensive lineman Landon Jackson has become the latest player to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3sports.

Jackson becomes the third player to enter the portal since Brian Kelly's hire was announced last week and the seventh overall in the 2021 season. In addition to Jackson, quarterbacks Max Johnson and Myles Brennan, receivers Koy Moore and Deion Smith, line backer Navonteque Strong and cornerback Elias Ricks have all entered the portal.

A talented edge rusher out of Texas, Jackson suffered a serious leg injury during his senior year of high school, forcing him to miss time in the spring and during the 2021 season for the purple and gold. Jackson appeared in five games for the Tigers, not recording any stats in what was mostly a special teams role with the program.

The loss of Jackson takes a potentially talented edge rusher off the current roster, a group that still includes BJ Ojulari as well as freshman Maason Smith. A few other young names to keep an eye on as the 2022 offseason progresses is Saivion Jones, Zavier Carter and Bryce Langston.

LSU has shifted focus to recruiting its 2022 class and can match up to seven players who elect to transfer on the current roster. As long as the program doesn't continue to hemorrhage more lost players to the portal, the team is still in pretty good shape with what it can potentially match in the portal as well.

This is the fifth time that Kelly has gone through a program change so there are wins and losses with every new era beginning. With bowl practices expected to heat up at the end of the week, not only locking down a great recruiting class but also continuing conversation with the current roster needs to be a priority.