LSU Football Lands Commitment From 2022 Defensive Back Marcus Scott

For the second time this month, LSU has landed a defensive back commitment out of the 2022 class. Ed Orgeron and company secured a commitent from The Woodlands, Texas cornerback Marcus Scott.

The addition of Scott to the 2022 class is a welcomed addition for the Tigers who also recently picked up a commitment from cornerback JaDarian Rhym as well. Scott also becomes the eighth member of the 2022 class and joins a secondary that also includes Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen.

The growing list of committed players includes quarterback Walker Howard, receivers Aaron Anderson and Decoldest Crawford as well as guard Lucas Taylor. It’s a loaded 2022 class in Louisiana, headlined by offensive tackle Will Campbell, receiver Shazz Preston and running back Le’veon Moss. The grind never stops in recruiting and the Tigers have already put together a strong start to 2022.

It was just three days ago that Scott was in Baton Rouge for a visit with his family and now he ultimately decides to commit to the Tigers while carrying offers from Houston and UNLV. LSU still has three spots to fill in the 2022 class after signing 22 players during the Early Signing Period and figure to focus on the offensive line and potentially adding another receiver if Brian Thomas elects to join the program.

Orgeron and LSU recently returned its entire starting offensive and defensive line so there is a little more room to be flexible with how the Tigers fill out the remainder of the class.