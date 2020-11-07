SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Football Secures Commitment from 2021 Safety Derrick Davis Jr.

Glen West

LSU continued its absolute tear on the recruiting trail Saturday, particularly at the safety spot when the program secured a commitment from Derrick Davis Jr. 

The safety prospect out of Monroeville, Pennsylvania is one of the top prospects in the country and is currently listed as the No. 80 overall recruit on the SI99 rankings. This has been quite the turnaround for the Tigers at the safety position as this time two weeks ago, they had just one committed player at the position. 

It was long speculated that Davis would choose to stay closer to home with Penn State being the logical choice. Now the addition of Davis, Sage Ryan and Matthew Langlois makes this one of the deeper positions in the class and provides the program with a number of options moving forward. 

Just last week, LSU coach Ed Orgeron was talking about the need to upgrade the safety position and landing a talent like Davis to add to the class is a major step in the right direction.

"There is a deficit, I think we need to recruit more safeties in our program," Orgeron said. "I'm gonna solve that problem by getting more junior college transfers or in recruiting."

With three spots left, LSU will now have some thinking to do with Tristan Leigh, Maason Smith, Brian Thomas and Korey Foreman all high priority players the program hopes to sign. 

Here is Davis' SI All-American scouting report and player profile:

Frame: Athletic frame with excellent body definition and composition. Big shoulders and good-looking calves, with a fair amount of room to add even more mass.

Athleticism: Smooth movement skills and athletic ability when on the move. Very good quickness to close and finish when driving on underneath routes, validated by 4.14 shuttle time at The Opening Regionals 2019. Displays a subtle burst that allows him to climb to top speed naturally with good open field stride. Speed and closing quickness compensate for adequate transition footwork at this point. Solid leap timing (35-inch vertical jump) and ball skills.

Instincts: Displays alertness and awareness for crossers and drags underneath from safety position. Good peripheral vision of receivers when working as single-high defender and speed allows him to play with range to reach outside of numbers. Tough when asked to play on edges of box and stack tight ends to set the edge and maintain outside leverage. Doesn’t allow himself to get lost in traffic/trash and chases ball-carriers well in pursuit; will strike with good force as a tackler.

Polish: Has the size, speed and play strength to contribute fairly early in his college career. Will need to improve transition quickness and footwork out of his break/pedal, which will allow him to get off hashes with more urgency. Not asked to perform much man coverage.

Bottom Line: Davis has the traits to develop into a very good starting college back-end defender. He has enough instincts and ball skills to go along with play speed, range and toughness in the box to play both free safety and strong safety, while also having the size to potentially even contribute as a linebacker on sub-packages. As he continues developing his man coverage skills and consistent tackling technique, Davis has a chance to become a core contributor to a collegiate defense.

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Believes He's Just Scratching the Surface of Immense Potential

Burrow hopes to lead Bengals back into playoff picture this season

Glen West

LSU Commits Show Offseason Improvement in Big Friday Night Wins

Nussmeier, Rogers among the evening's biggest shining stars

Glen West

Nick Saban, Alabama Players Comment on Matchup With LSU Football

Saban, Crimson Tide not taking struggling LSU team lightly

Glen West

LSU Football Mid Season Awards Part Two: Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved, Coach of the Year

Pair of freshmen showing great promise on defense, special teams undoubtedly most consistent group in 2020

Glen West

SEC Releases 2020-21 LSU Basketball Conference Schedule

Non-conference schedule in final stages as start of season now three weeks away

Glen West

Keys to LSU Football Defense Slowing Down Alabama Offense Part 1: Najee Harris and the Run Game

Harris among the nation's best running backs, presents most difficult challenge to struggling LSU defense

Brian Smith

Ed Orgeron Offers Early Thoughts on LSU Football Matchup with Alabama

Orgeron downplays Mac Jones-Joe Burrow comparison, knows Tigers have difficult task ahead

Glen West

LSU Forward Trendon Watford Named to Karl Malone Award Watch List

Watford returns to LSU after All-Freshman team campaign in year one with program

Glen West

LSU Football Commit Jack Bech Says Playing for Tigers "A Dream Come True"

Bech to follow in uncles footsteps by playing receiver for purple and gold

Glen West

LSU Football 2020 Mid-Season Awards Part 1: Who's Been the MVP, Freshman and Offensive Player of the Year?

Marshall the unquestioned MVP of 2020 season at mid point

Glen West