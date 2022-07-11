LSU Lands Commitment From Four-Star Athlete Joseph Stone

Stone becomes commit No. 3 in the 2024 cycle for the Tigers, adding a versatile athlete into the mix

The recruiting surge this LSU football program has experienced over the month of July has been remarkable. The rush continued Monday evening when Joseph Stone, a four-star athlete out of Loganville, Ga., announced his pledge to the Tigers.

Stone becomes the third commit in the 2024 class alongside three-star linebacker Xavier Atkins and four-star safety Maurice Williams, who made their commitments this summer as well.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, Stone is about as versatile of an athlete this coaching staff could ask for. Reeling in 37 offers according to Rivals, Stone has been a hot name on the market with LSU coming in and taking the Georgia native.

LSU is beginning to form a pipeline from Loganville, Ga. to Baton Rouge with 2023 four-star safety Michael Daugherty committing to the Tigers this offseason as well. Daugherty plays with Stone at Grayson High School, one of the top football programs in the country.

Stone has been in Baton Rouge three times unofficially this year, developing a relationship with the new staff and getting familiar with this new era of LSU football. Being recruited as an athlete gives the Tigers hope that he can be a do-it-all player on this deep roster they’re developing.

The Tigers are blazing hot on the recruiting trail this month. Securing eight 2023 commits over the first two weeks of July while also adding three 2024 prospects, the future's looking bright in Death Valley.

Adding Stone into the mix is a big commitment for the Tigers. To dip into the Grayson High School talent pool is good news for Brian Kelly and this staff as they look to continue reloading their roster year after year.