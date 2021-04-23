2022 Safety Jacoby Mathews Commits to LSU Football

JaCoby Mathews said his commitment could come at any time and the elite Louisiana prospect caught many off guard when he announced on Friday his commitment to the LSU Tigers.

Mathews becomes the 13th commit for Ed Orgeron and company out of the 2022 class and the ninth commit out of Louisiana to announce his intentions of signing with the Tiger program. An elite athlete with 6-foot-1, 205-pound size, Mathews is one of the premier players in the entire state out of Ponchatoula High School.

He joins a secondary class that has already received commitments from cornerbacks Laterrance Welch, JaDarian Rhym and Marcus Scott. Tight end Jake Johnson, defensive tackle Tygee Hill, wide receiver AJ Johnson and offensive lineman Will Campbell are just a few of the commits LSU has landed in recent months to add to a loaded class.

After recently dropping a top 10, Mathews moved quickly on making a decision, telling LSUCountry back in March that his relationship with the LSU staff is a close one. Though they primarily view Mathews as a safety, he did say that special teams, particularly in the return game could be an option moving forward as well.

"I talk to pretty much the whole staff at LSU," Mathews said. "Offense to defense, I talk to both sides of the ball almost everyday and ever since I dropped my list, they've made a way bigger push on me. I feel good knowing that I could be used in a variety of ways."

It's a tremendous start to the 2022 recruiting cycle for the Tigers but one they also hope is just beginning. Major talents like Walter Nolen, Kelvin Banks, Shazz Preston and Devon Campbell are high on the program's wish list so it'll be interesting to see which big fish LSU lands next.