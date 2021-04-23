FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
Search

2022 Safety Jacoby Mathews Commits to LSU Football

Ponchatoula prospect becomes the 12th commit, ninth Louisiana player to commit to loaded Tigers' class
Author:
Publish date:

JaCoby Mathews said his commitment could come at any time and the elite Louisiana prospect caught many off guard when he announced on Friday his commitment to the LSU Tigers. 

Mathews becomes the 13th commit for Ed Orgeron and company out of the 2022 class and the ninth commit out of Louisiana to announce his intentions of signing with the Tiger program. An elite athlete with 6-foot-1, 205-pound size, Mathews is one of the premier players in the entire state out of Ponchatoula High School. 

He joins a secondary class that has already received commitments from cornerbacks Laterrance Welch, JaDarian Rhym and Marcus Scott. Tight end Jake Johnson, defensive tackle Tygee Hill, wide receiver AJ Johnson and offensive lineman Will Campbell are just a few of the commits LSU has landed in recent months to add to a loaded class. 

After recently dropping a top 10, Mathews moved quickly on making a decision, telling LSUCountry back in March that his relationship with the LSU staff is a close one. Though they primarily view Mathews as a safety, he did say that special teams, particularly in the return game could be an option moving forward as well.

"I talk to pretty much the whole staff at LSU," Mathews said. "Offense to defense, I talk to both sides of the ball almost everyday and ever since I dropped my list, they've made a way bigger push on me. I feel good knowing that I could be used in a variety of ways."

It's a tremendous start to the 2022 recruiting cycle for the Tigers but one they also hope is just beginning. Major talents like Walter Nolen, Kelvin Banks, Shazz Preston and Devon Campbell are high on the program's wish list so it'll be interesting to see which big fish LSU lands next.

CBF58FC1-634D-4260-9130-817A0B912351
Football

2022 Safety Jacoby Mathews Commits to LSU Football

USATSI_13643648 (1)
Football

LSU Football NFL Draft Profile: Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

USATSI_15916587
Football

LSU Football Adds to Its Recruiting Staff With Hiring of Mason Smith

1CBE75A4-68F6-4D50-8B03-09BBF3F48DA7
Football

A Look at Some of the In-State Recruiting Battles Between LSU Football and Alabama

crews 2.jfif
Baseball

LSU Baseball's Young Stars Come Through With Clutch Hits in 5-4 Win Over No. 12 Ole Miss

mcglothern
Football

Which Member of the LSU Football Secondary Helped Himself Most During Spring Camp?

USATSI_15574772
Basketball

What LSU Basketball is Getting in Cincinnati Transfer Tari Eason

27273527-7605-48A5-924C-1D89CD5CD36E
Football

LSU Football Tight End Commit Jake Johnson Talks Decision and Growth in Game