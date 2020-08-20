SI.com
LSU Launches Investigation Into 2016 Rape Allegations Against Former Running Back Derrius Guice

Glen West

Following a USA Today report on Wednesday that former LSU running back Derrius Guice allegedly raped two students in 2016, the school is launching an investigation. In an interview with WAFB on Thursday morning in Baton Rouge, interim president Tom Galligan said that he was aware of the allegations and that the school is investigating the claims.

"We take every allegation of sexual misconduct very, very seriously," Galligan told WAFB. 

As part of the investigation by USA Today, the two students reportedly told "at least two coaches, an administrator and a nurse" of the incidents but neither led to an investigation by the school. Galligan wouldn't go into details about the investigation but said that he'd be "surprised" if the school did not follow proper procedures.

The two women did not report the incidents to law enforcement, according to the report, as neither LSUPD nor BRPD have any records of them.

"I can't say too much about the details, but I can say given my time at LSU that I would be surprised if we did not follow our procedures and our policies," Galligan told WAFB. "Of course I would also be concerned if we did not follow our procedures and our policies."

LSU released the following statement for the USA Today piece:

“LSU and LSU Athletics take all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness. Formal complaints are promptly and fully investigated and the rights and privacy of students are protected as stipulated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Complainants are also strongly encouraged to report the offense to law enforcement and are provided information on health care, counseling and supportive measures available.”

Guice's legal team has denied the allegations made against him. 

