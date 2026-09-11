LSU Left A Major Impression On One Five-Star Recruit

The LSU Tigers kicked off the season with a major home opener against the Clemson Tigers last Saturday in Baton Rouge, dominating in a 51-10 blowout win.

After a historic offseason, Week 1 delivered one of the most anticipated kickoffs in Week 1, as fans waited to see the new era of LSU football under Lane Kiffin take over, and it made headlines heading into the season opener.

As all the stars headed down to the Bayou State to watch the Tiger matchup, so did some of the country's top-ranked recruits, in hopes of putting LSU at the top of their list. Which is exactly what the weekend did for one five-star recruit.

Priority Ranking

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Phillip Wright III (15) and safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) react to a touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tiger Stadium has always been notorious for its intoxicating atmosphere, which has earned it the well-known label of "Where Opponents' Dreams Go to Die." The passionate fan base becomes the last force to take down competitors, making it a crucial part of the team.

For five-star recruit Braylon Clark, sitting on the sidelines wasn't cutting it; he wanted to join in on the fun.

"It made me want to get up and start playing. This visit definitely put LSU as a priority on my list," said Clark via Rivals.

Which is the exact result coaches want from recruits, giving them the experience to be in on everything but the play-calls, giving them an inside look at what playing at LSU is really like.

For Clark, the anticipation of waiting to play made a huge impact on his anticipated decision, putting LSU up as "a priority" on his long list of schools as a major five-star recruit.

The Race For The Recruit

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a five-star wide receiver out of North Carolina, Clark is ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver in the class of 2028 and the No. 12-ranked player nationally.

His long list of offers includes top-ranked programs Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Penn State, and many more, with heavy interest in the Ducks and Buckeyes.

And now, the LSU Tigers. As one of the most-watched recruits in the country, Clark visited games all last season, with plans to visit the standout schools again. To kick off this season, LSU left a strong first impression that can make a major impact on decision day.

This is an important influence on a five-star, one that can have a major scoring impact on the Tigers' offense. It's not just about seeing the flashiness of what LSU has to offer, but about how the visit can make an undecided, top-ranked recruit feel.

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