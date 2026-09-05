LSU Season Opener vs. Clemson Faces Weather Delay

In the closing hours of the anticipated matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers in Baton Rouge, a rainstorm has now delayed the excitement.

The anticipated game between the two Tiger teams has officially been pushed back, with the start time unclear. Now fans must wait even longer for the debut of the Lane Kiffin era at LSU.

The field is still empty as of 6:30 p.m CT, with a 90-minute warm-up once the team enters the field, after a 30 minute waiting period due to nearby lightning.

Looks like, after all, the chance of rain at Tiger Stadium isn't zero, but is actually a real possibility for the well-known stadium.

The Immediate Reaction

Sep 7, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers student section fans paint their chest Back In the Bayou during pregame before the game against the Nicholls State Colonels at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As the rain quickly headed into Tiger Stadium, fans quickly headed out, leaving an once-again empty stadium that has been awaiting this fanbase all offseason.

The only section that isn't cleared out is the excited student section, which began swinging towels and cheering for the rain, as if the brewing storm were a thrilling downfield drive.

The stadium quickly picked up on taking the unfortunate series of events to excitement, playing songs 'Purple Rain' and 'It's Raining Men' to keep the energy of the student section lively, cheering in an empty stadium.

As the rain begins to clear in Baton Rouge, fans grow more and more excited for the purple and yellow Tigers to make a cinematic entrance into Death Valley.

Even if they are soaking wet and the start of the game didn't look exactly as everyone anticipated, the fanbase is still ready to cheer on the Tigers. Whenever that is, of course.

The Waiting Game

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Husan Longstreet (8) at LSU football practice on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If no more lightning strikes in the area, fans will only have to add two hours to the long waiting game that has been going on since last December.

But it's not just about the return of LSU football, but the new and improved program under Kiffin and what the new identity of the impressive team will be.

The rain delay could bring even more excitement to the game, setting the stage to ramp up the stakes, as the sky won't need to wait for Saturday night in Death Valley to happen halfway through the game, but with the daunting nighttime mode to start the game off.

That's four whole quarters of a Saturday Night in Death Valley. An opponent's worst nightmare just got worse.

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