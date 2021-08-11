LSU Linebacker Group Gaining Confidence Through New Coach, Improved Mentality

The Tigers linebacker corps struggled immensely last season, giving up huge chunk plays night in and night out. Adding newly named LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker into the fold, there is a newfound energy amongst this group as they look to wreak havoc this fall.

Led by Damone Clark and Mike Jones Jr., Baker has two of the most athletic, versatile linebackers in the SEC and the family-like relationship he is building with his players is translating to success both on and off the field.

“They make you feel like you’re at home,” LSU senior linebacker Jared Small said. “Whenever you have a coach who feels like a friend, but you know it’s your coach, you’re able to get the best out yourself.”

Coach Baker’s tenacity as a coach, with the ability to also relate to the guys, is what has this LSU defense looking to reach new heights. With a linebackers group who has severe depth, Baker has the chance to dive deep in his bag of tricks to have defenses on their toes every possession.

“This ain’t coach Baker’s first rodeo, so he has experience,” Clark said. “Just his ability to interact with everybody, not just the linebackers. If you’re having a dull moment or something, just go talk to coach Baker.”

For Clark, he has experienced the highs and lows of what it’s like to be an LSU Tiger, playing alongside numerous NFL caliber guys over his four year career. Entering his final season in Death Valley, he looks to close out his LSU career on a high note, remaining positive and pleased with the growth this team has made from this year to last.

“It’s good to see that we’re all on the same page,” Clark said. “That goes back to having a spring to be able to learn the new scheme. We have some of the best players in the country and as long as we’re all on the same page, then we’ll be unstoppable.”

The praise Coach Baker has received from both Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron and his players is noteworthy. A group who was a victim to busted coverage on numerous occasions last season has seen the holes in their games being fixed due to the game plan of Baker.

“I give credit to Coach (Blake) Baker,” Clark said. “His style of teaching is just different, and he’s able to interact and get the playbook through with all the linebackers.”

Last year, the Tigers were in a difficult situation with many team meetings having to be held through Zoom due to the pandemic, but now, the team is in a better situation as they get to have a more hands on approach.

“It feels good to have more time to sit down [with the coaches],” Clark said. “Last year we had restrictions and I think I can speak for everyone in saying it feels way better now. You can ask questions, you can sit down in person rather than being on Zoom.”

After an offseason full of coaching changes and in-person meetings/practices, this LSU unit is fully prepared to shake back after a down year in 2020. As the defense looks to have their groove back thanks to a fully revamped coaching staff, the Tigers will be in good hands come Sept. 4th against UCLA.