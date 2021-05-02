Theme of Day Three Centered Around Long Waits For LSU Football Players in 2021 NFL Draft

LSU's busiest day in the NFL Draft came in rounds four through seven on Saturday as five total LSU players found new NFL homes via the draft.

Though these players slipped in the draft, each one has potential to make an impact with their new professional teams. A look at where LSU's players wound up and how each day three pick fits their team.

Jabril Cox (Dallas Cowboys- No. 115 overall)

The slide for the LSU linebacker was significant but he was able to find a home early in the fourth round with the Cowboys, a team that put a premium on drafting defensive players. The team also drafted linebacker Micah Parsons and still has Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith on the roster as well so the competition will be fierce to earn snaps.

One of the reasons Cox slipped into day three, after many believed him to be a second or third round pick, is because of the shoulder injury that forced him to miss LSU's original pro day. But Cox knows all about being undervalued and looks forward to proving the league wrong.

"Coming out of high school I was under recruited and underrated," Cox said. "It's nothing new. It's a chip on my shoulder. I can't wait to show the league what they missed out on."

Tyler Shelvin (Cincinnati Bengals- No. 122 overall)

The LSU nose tackle went not long after Cox but to a very familiar landing spot for Tigers players. Shelvin will now reunite with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Thaddeus Moss in the NFL but his role will likely be utilized in only some of the Bengals packages.

Shelvin is your traditional run stopping defensive tackle but has struggled with getting pressure on the quarterback, a necessity for the modern NFL defensive linemen. Having familiar faces in the building will only benefit Shelvin, a former No. 1 player in Louisiana coming out of high school before battling issues with his weight throughout his time with the Tigers.

He has the talent to be a potential steal for the Bengals if he can keep that weight under control and continue to improve as a pass rusher, which has been a major focus of his since opting out in 2020.

"It kind of shocked me because you don't know who's gonna call you," Shelvin told KATC reporter Seth Lewis. "It was a lot of pressure but like I always tell myself, stay humble, stay patient and so I was just taking it hour by hour."



Racey McMath (Tennessee Titans- No. 205 overall)

McMath made his mark at LSU primarily through special teams over the years but at 6-foot-3, 224 pounds, there is still some untapped potential for him as a receiver prospect. He did record three touchdowns in his junior season with Joe Burrow behind center, mainly as a vertical threat for the Tigers.

He holds career averages of 15.8 yards per catch though he only recorded 33 receptions throughout his four year career with the Tigers. But his role likely starts as a "gunner" on special teams and could expand as his rookie season moves along.

JaCoby Stevens (No. 224 overall-Philadelphia Eagles)

This time a year ago it would've likely been unheard of to see such a fall for the LSU safety. He was coming off an extremely productive junior season that saw him earn All-SEC honors for the national championship season.

But like much of the LSU defense in 2020, Stevens struggled adapting to a new role as a deep cover safety and it caused quite the slide into Sunday's sixth round. A high character player with a ton of talent, Stevens, much like Shelvin, can be an absolute steal for the Eagles if they can find the right role for him.

He was at his best in 2019 when he played close to the line of scrimmage and was asked to rush the passer and pick up tight ends as opposed to speedy receivers down field. Regardless of the role Stevens is asked to play, he was just excited to hear his name called and is ready to outperform his draft position.

"It was a dream come true," Stevens said. "We saw Philly's pick come up and my phone started ringing. We were so happy and as soon as I got off the phone, tears came to my eyes. I'm ready for it and ready to contribute any way that I can."

Kary Vincent Jr. (Denver Broncos- No. 237 overall)

Vincent is an electric athlete and is a great flyer pick for the Broncos as he'll at the very least be able to come in and contribute in special teams. His stock was likely hurt by opting out in 2020 as he had moments of brilliance and struggles during that 2019 national championship season as a slot corner.

Because he's not the biggest, it wouldn't be surprising to see Vincent stick primarily to special teams, though if he were to climb his way up the depth chart, that slot corner role seems to be the ideal fit for him down the line. Historically the Broncos have been very good at developing their defensive talent over the last several years.