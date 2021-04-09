A Detailed Look at 2022 Prospect, LSU Football Recruit Shemar Stewart

LSU is chasing one of the nation’s top prospects from South Florida. Here’s a look at Shemar Stewart and his incredibly diverse skillset.

One of the best players in the class of 2022 would be Stewart. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end is not only a tremendous prospect, he’s talented enough to change how another team schemes against him from game-to-game.

Whenever a defensive coordinator needs to plan to block one specific player with multiple players, there’s a better chance the other 10 defensive players will succeed. With that in mind, here are a few of the specific reasons Stewart is such an important recruit for the LSU football program.

Coming from Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace, Stewart is accustomed to playing against good competition despite playing 3A football. It’s the Miami area, and there are truly no easy Friday nights under the lights. Stewart will be mentally prepared to play college football because he’s used to being in the spotlight.

Offers: LSU, Miami, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Auburn, Oregon, Clemson, and Texas A&M among others.

Recruitment Scope: LSU has been and will likely continue to be a major player in Stewart’s recruitment. Clemson, Florida, Miami, and several other programs will certainly attempt to stay involved with Stewart as well. Each program is after a young man with an immense amount of football talent.

First Step: When watching a player as long as Stewart, it’s shocking how explosive his first step can be. Regardless of whether he lines up very wide in a seven technique or just on the edge of the offensive tackle in a five technique, Stewart’s “get off” is really explosive.

His first step allows him to dictate the pace to the offensive tackle. When Stewart then shoots his hands -- for a bull rush, hand swipe or other move -- he’s already at an advantage.

Stewart developed physically at an early age, but he’s adding defensive line technique. As he improves his hands and body positioning overall, his first step will be that much more impactful.

Length: When I met Stewart at the 2020 Under Armour Miami Camp, it was apparent that he was very long. I had no idea he surpassed 80-inches in wingspan. Check out the post from Tom Luginbill and Under Armour about Stewart at this year’s Miami event.

Much like Stewart’s incredible first step, his length allows him an advantage that simply cannot be taught. His one-arm stab move is possibly his best overall move, and that 83.5-inch wingspan helps deliver Stewart’s reach into the chest of opposing offensive tackles without much opposition.

Whether Stewart is chasing down a running back from behind, or he’s using that incredible length for pass rushing moves, his length helps separate him from many other prospects.

Power: Most defensive ends must utilize technique and quickness to win one-on-one battles; this is especially true during short yardage plays. Stewart picks and chooses when he goes with power much like a defensive tackle would do. He’s not limited to beating an offensive tackle around the edge.

Stewart is just as comfortable shooting an inside gap and going directly into the backfield as he is speed rushing. That’s how he maximizes his physical abilities. Combined with that length and first step, Stewart’s power allows him to overwhelm offensive tackles because they do not have much of a way to predict what will come during the next play.

Athleticism: Stewart moves laterally like a 6-foot-0, 200-pound strong safety. That’s about as simple as one can place Stewart’s physical gifts into one sentence. Speaking of lateral movement, watching him break into the backfield, see the ball carrier run to the perimeter of the field, and then watch Stewart plant his foot in the ground and change direction really helps a person understand his physical ability.

Whether it be strength, change of direction, or straight-line speed, Stewart possesses an elite level of talent. He’s capable of playing weak side defensive end or strong side defensive end at the college level because of that athleticism.

Final Thoughts: Stewart is one of the nation’s top overall players because of his abundant skillset. His recruitment will likely go until national signing day, and LSU is expected to be in the mix until the very end.