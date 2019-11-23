Gameday Live Updates/Thread: No. 1 LSU vs Arkansas

Pregame

Right tackle Austin Deculus was dressed out for pregame warmups. Orgeron said Thursday it was trending towards Deculus not playing.

Looks like Badara Traore is taking the first-team snaps at right tackle, which means no Deculus tonight. Freshman tackle Dare Rosenthal also isn't dressed out.

Brody Miller of the Athletic reported that Dallas Cowboys owner and Arkansas booster Jerry Jones is in Death Valley to catch tonight's game.

5:48 p.m.- LSU band takes the field

5:59 p.m.-LSU takes the field

Captains: Thaddeus Moss Kristian Fulton Adrian Magee Badara Traore Breiden Fehoko

LSU wins the toss and elects to receive to start the game. Almost never see that.

First Quarter

Burrow keeps the ball for a five-yard gain to open the game. Edwards-Helaire bulldozes his way towards a first down on the next play.

Joe Burrow takes a shot to Terrace Marshall but it's broken up in the endzone. Pair of completions to Edwards-Helaire has LSU in Razorback territory.



Touchdown LSU. Burrow hits Ja'Marr Chase for the 37-yard score. Burrow goes 3-for-4 for 61 yards and the touchdown on that opening drive





Scoring Update: LSU 7, Arkansas 0

We get to see our first look at Maurice Hampton, who makes the tackle after a gain of four yards.

Arkansas calls timeout on 3rd-and-three.

LSU defense off the field after Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson runs out of bounds, three yards shy of the first down.

Arkansas defense forces LSU into a three-and-out. Burrow has taken two deep shots to Marshall that have not panned out thus far. Tiger offense seems to be playing at a slower pace in this first quarter.

Jacob Phillips all over the field in this first quarter. Just had his fifth tackle, second of which has gone for a loss. Roughing the passer call on Marcel Brooks sets Arkansas up in LSU territory.

Arkansas inside the LSU 10-yard line after a big completion from Jefferson to Treylon Burks.

LSU defense holds Arkansas to a field goal Tigers lead 7-3 with 3:39 to go in first quarter. Not an ideal drive by any means for a defense trying to find some confidence.

Scoring Update: LSU 7, Arkansas 3

Almost as soon as Joe Burrow collects the snap, he's dropped for a six-yard loss by Marshall. LSU now facing 2nd-and-26 after a holding call.

End Q1: LSU 7, Arkansas 3. Tiger o-line is allowing some pressure on Burrow that has stunted two drives

LSU to punt to open the second quarter

Second Quarter

Jefferson just completed a pass to himself for an eight-yard loss. Pass was deflected by Stevens right back to him. Don't see that very often

A 29-yard screen pass gets Arkansas a first down on third-and-long.

Arkansas calls timeout on 3rd-and-13, second of the half. Razorbacks 3-of-5 on third down tonight.

Tiger defense off the field as Jefferson overthrows a man with Stingley in coverage.



47-yard field goal is good as Razorbacks cut LSU lead to 7-6. Arkansas chewed up 5:09 on that drive

Scoring Update: LSU 7, Arkansas 6

Joe Burrow has connected with Thad Moss twice on this drive and the Tigers are down to the Arkansas 11-yard line. Moss with two catches for 50 yards on the drive

Tigers score from four-yards out with freshman Tyrion Davis-Price bulldozing his way for the score

Scoring Update: LSU 14, Arkansas 6

Shaq's in the house and it's the loudest its been in Death Valley all night.

LSU defense forces Arkansas three-and-out on a failed screen pass. Kary Vincent sniffs it out for the Tigers.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire one cut, touchdown from 28 yards out. Tigers go 62 yards on five plays

Nine touches for 88 yards in the first half from the versatile Edwards-Helaire, who scores his SEC leading 13th touchdown.

Scoring Update: LSU 21, Arkansas 6

Jefferson for the second time tonight has run short of a first down. Would've had the first both times. Arkansas to punt.



Two minute drill for Joe Burrow and the offense.

LSU driving as time winds down in the second half but wastes precious seconds after some miscommunication. Burrow carries for a 22-yard gain to get inside the Arkansas 10 with 24 seconds to go in the first half.

Joe Burrow to Justin Jefferson for the 12th time this season LSU leads 27-6 as Tigers have scored touchdowns on three straight possessions.

Edwards-Helaire, Jefferson and Chase all flagged for unsportmanlike conduct for dancing after the touchdown, something they've gotten away with all season

Scoring Update: LSU 28, Arkansas 6

Half: LSU 28, Arkansas 6

103 all purpose yards for Edwards-Helaire in the first half. Burrow goes 20-of-25 for 246 yards and two touchdowns

Third Quarter

LSU defense not off to a great start to the third straight second half.

Arkansas down to Tiger 26-yard line after Vincent allows a 38-yard completion in coverage. Sack by JaCoby Stevens helps get defense off the field, holding Razorbacks to field goal opportunity.

No good from 45-yards out. Good starting field position for Burrow and the offense out of the break.

Ja'Marr Chase fumbled while trying to gain some extra yards. Play is being reviewed. Chase's elbow may have been down

JaCoby Stevens trying to get a third SEC Defensive Player of the Week nod. Second sack of the game. 5 tackles, 3 for loss, 2 sacks, and one batted pass that the QB threw and caught.

LSU defense off the field, 8:31 to go in the third quarter.

Joe Burrow hits Ja'Marr Chase for a 50-yard touchdown, making Burrow the first LSU quarterback to go for 4,000 yards in a single season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire also became the 21st LSU running back to have a 1,000-yard rushing season.

LSU becomes first school in SEC history to have a 4,000 yard passer, two 1,000 yard receivers and a 1,000 yard rusher in the same season. Season for the ages for this LSU offense.

Scoring Update: LSU 35, Arkansas 6

Hat trick for JaCoby Stevens. Three sacks tonight for the junior as LSU forces another three-and-out of the Arkansas defense.

Joe Burrow back out for another drive as the Tigers start on the Razorback 25-yard line.

Edwards-Helaire takes it the distance on first-and-10, second score of the evening

Scoring Update: LSU 42, Arkansas 6

Scoring Update: LSU 49, Arkansas 6

Fourth Quarter

LSU gets a touchdown from freshman John Emery from 39-yards out. Not much else to update other than a simply dominant performance