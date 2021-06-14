LSU Football Loses Second Commitment of 2022 Class in June, Signaling Bumpy Recruiting Period

Tigers have lost two recruits this month as campuses start to open up across the country for visits, camps

In the midst of LSU baseball's season coming to an end and a number of 2022 prospects participating in another one of LSU's camps and Future 50 events, the 2022 class for the Tigers got a little bit lighter. Longtime LSU defensive back commit Marcus Scott announced his decommitment from the Tigers and committed to Missouri on Sunday.

It was the second such occurance of an LSU commit flipping his decision since the month of June as offensive lineman Lucas Taylor decommitted from LSU and committed to Mississippi State back on June 7. These kind of moves were to be expected across the country when campuses were officially opened and players were allowed to tour facilities, meet coaches face to face and participate in camps.

With the loss of Taylor and now Scott, the Tigers recruiting class is down to 11 commits and still sits in good shape as the month of June reaches the midway point. The 2022 core group is still headlined by quarterback Walker Howard, offensive lineman Will Campbell, safety JaCoby Mathews and tight end Jake Johnson, all of whom are firmly committed to the program.

Campbell and Newman's Bo Bordelon make the loss of Taylor a little more palatable while defensive backs Laterrance Welch and JaDarian Rhym make losing Scott not the end of the world either. But the Tigers must add a few more offensive linemen and cornerbacks to this group with the loss of Derek Stingley and an entire o-line very much in the cards after next season.

LSU has and will have many prospects on campus over the next several weeks as offensive linemen Kelvin Banks, Julian Armella and Kam Dewberry have already visited Baton Rouge. Cornerback Denver Harris and linebacker CJ Washington were also reportedly on campus while defensive lineman Walter Nolen, athlete Gentry Williams and safety Kamari Wilson will be in town over the next few weeks.

This give and take with commitments and decommitments is very much what the next few weeks and months will be about on the recruiting trail. As is the case with most recruitments, nothing is ever official until the prospect signs the letter of intent so be prepared for a lot of movement in the near future.