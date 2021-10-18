LSU Loses Commitment from 2022 Receiver Aaron Anderson

LSU has lost its first member of the 2022 class since the program announced Ed Orgeron would not return as coach next season. Edna Karr receiver Aaron Anderson announced he'd be reopening his recruiting after the news, pushing the Tigers total commitment list down to 14.

"I feel like it's best for me to reopen my recruitment because Coach O was the main reason I committed to LSU," Anderson told GSportz. "We had a special bond outside of football & he really made me feel like I was his family."



The Tigers have really focused on Louisiana with its identity in 2022 and by losing Anderson, the purple and gold are now down to nine recruits from the Pelican state. Anderson was one of two wide receivers in the class, along with Decoldest Crawford so LSU will probably be back in the market for some additional help at receiver.

LSU current freshmen Brian Thomas, Deion Smith, Malik Nabers, Jack Bech and Chris Hilton make for an exciting future at receiver but the program could use some extra help. As for the 2022 class, the Tigers are pursuing elite receiver prospect out of St. James Shazz Preston.

LSUCountry caught up with Anderson this summer, who said that he was still listening to other programs to see what was out there. Anderson was excited to visit Baton Rouge for a game but also USC, Florida and Florida State.

"Once I get on a college campus, it's a big opportunity for me because of the effort you need to put in," Anderson said. "A lot of people don't get these chances so I want to run with it and be successful."