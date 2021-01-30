FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
LSU Football Loses Commitment From 2022 Safety Bryce Anderson

Tigers back down to seven committed players in class with Will Campbell decision looming
The 2022 recruiting class took another turn for the purple and gold on Saturday when safety Bryce Anderson announced he'd be decommitting from the program. Anderson becomes the third player in the class to open his recruitment back up, joining fellow safety Bryan Allen and cornerback Khamauri Rogers. 

"What I've learned most is that the recruiting process mirrors life," Anderson wrote. "It's about values and relationships...I want to be certain I'm making the best decision for myself, my future and my family."

In recent weeks, the program has added the commitments of talented players in the secondary like JaDarian Rhym, Laterrance Welch and Marcus Scott. The class remains heavy on talented pieces in the secondary as well as the receiver and offensive line positions. 

LSU now has seven players in the 2022 class with the loss of Anderson, headlined by quarterback Walker Howard and Welch. By adding Welch, the Tigers add to a stacked class out of the Pelican state. Louisiana is filled with elite talent in the 2022 class, including receiver Shazz Preston, running back Le'veon Moss and offensive tackle Will Campbell who the Tigers are hoping to land in this recruiting cycle.

Campbell is set to make his commitment on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on his Instagram pasge so fortunes could certainly improve for the Tigers if the Monroe native chooses LSU. The Neville High School offensive lineman is good friends with Howard and would take the sting out of losing a talented player like Anderson. 

Of course the Tigers will be looking to fill the final three spots of their 2021 class up over the next few weeks with National Signing Day on the horizon. Louisiana receiver Brian Thomas is just one of the prospects the Tigers could land while a focus on the offensive line is still likely as well.

