LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Darron Reed

Darron Reed has flipped his commitment from LSU to Auburn. The 4-star defensive lineman from Georgia, who was a huge piece to the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class, announced the decision Friday afternoon via Twitter.

A Columbus, Ga. native, Reed is an under the radar prospect in the state that is exploding with talent in his class. Upon his commitment to LSU on July 4th, Auburn and Ohio State were heavily in the mix with Auburn ultimately keeping their foot on the gas until Early Signing Day.

At 6-foot-4, 270-pounds, Reed is already built for the next level, but will make advancements in his technique and strength as he prepares for the college game.

The Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is still stocked with talent at the defensive line position. Of course losing a player of Reed’s caliber is a major blow, but the depth this unit attains for the foreseeable future is still promising.

LSU has 24 spots filled in their 2023 class with their focus turning to filling positions of need over the next few weeks and evaluating the roster. The Tigers still have a few prospects set to announce their college decision before Early Signing Day in December.