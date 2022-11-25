Skip to main content

LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Darron Reed

Reed, a big piece to the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class, flips his commitment from LSU to Auburn.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Darron Reed has flipped his commitment from LSU to Auburn. The 4-star defensive lineman from Georgia, who was a huge piece to the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class, announced the decision Friday afternoon via Twitter.

A Columbus, Ga. native, Reed is an under the radar prospect in the state that is exploding with talent in his class. Upon his commitment to LSU on July 4th, Auburn and Ohio State were heavily in the mix with Auburn ultimately keeping their foot on the gas until Early Signing Day.

At 6-foot-4, 270-pounds, Reed is already built for the next level, but will make advancements in his technique and strength as he prepares for the college game.

The Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is still stocked with talent at the defensive line position. Of course losing a player of Reed’s caliber is a major blow, but the depth this unit attains for the foreseeable future is still promising.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LSU has 24 spots filled in their 2023 class with their focus turning to filling positions of need over the next few weeks and evaluating the roster. The Tigers still have a few prospects set to announce their college decision before Early Signing Day in December. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_19373431
Football

Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Texas A&M

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16251195 (4)
Baseball

LSU Baseball: Jay Johnson Talks Roster Development, Continuity

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19069425
Football

Jaray Jenkins Talks LSU WR Coach Cortez Hankton, Leadership Ability

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19110709
Football

Three Texas A&M Players to Watch Against LSU

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19160805 (1)
Football

LSU Moves to No. 5 in College Football Playoff Rankings

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17245988 (3)
Football

LSU Preparing for 'Talented' Texas A&M Squad, Handle Business

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17364246
Basketball

Flau'jae Johnson Earns Second Straight SEC Freshman of the Week

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19243096
Football

Brian Kelly Talks Accountability, Year One in the SEC

By Zack Nagy