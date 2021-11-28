LSU Running Back Commit TreVonte Citizen Pulls Back on Pledge to Tigers

LSU took another significant hit in its 2022 recruiting class as 2022 running back TreVonte Citizen announced he was backing off his pledge.

He joins fellow in state receiver Aaron Anderson as the second 2022 prospect to open his recruitment back up. Anderson would go on to pledge a commitment to Alabama a few weeks after backing off of LSU.

With an impending coaching change, nothing is shocking at this moment as those who follow LSU continue to intently wonder who will be hired as the next Tigers' coach.

The Tigers are now down to 13 commits in what was an extremely strong start to the 2022 class that hasn't had much positive traction since the summer. A number of players, including offensive linemen Will Campbell and Emory Jones as receiver Decoldest Crawford and defensive linemen Tygee Hill and Fitzgerald West have all reaffirmed their pledges to the program.

But the loss of the lone running back in this class does hurt. Having the skills to read blocks and make sharp cuts, the speed to go the distance and the durability to be an every-down running back, Citizen is an excellent running back designed to play in any era of college football.

As far as other running backs the Tigers could turn to, keep an eye on Trevor Etienne, another highly touted back out of Jennings and brother of Travis Etienne, a four year starter at Clemson.