LSU QB Max Johnson, Receiver Deion Smith to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU was bound to lose some players when bringing in new coach Brian Kelly and on a busy news day for the program, it was capped off by a few significant departures.

Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson released a statement on social media saying he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Additionally, wide receiver Deion Smith will also be entering the portal according to The Athletic's Brody Miller.

LSU has lost a plethora of players to the portal, including cornerback Elias Ricks, receiver Koy Moore, linebacker Nevonteque Strong and quarterback Myles Brennan. Johnson and Smith are the first two to enter the portal since Kelly's hire was announced.

Losing Johnson wasn't a totally unexpected move at some point over the next year but the fact that it's happening so soon into the Kelly era is telling. The sophomore started in all but one game for the purple and gold this season, throwing for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions as a full time starter.

"LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here," Johnson said. "I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal."

With Johnson departing the program, Garrett Nussmeier is the only remaining quarterback on scholarship. With no games of eligibility left for Nussmeier in order to keep his redshirt, how LSU approaches who will start in the Texas Bowl will be an interesting story to follow.

Minutes after Max announced his intent to enter the transfer portal, brother and 2022 commit Jake Johnson also announced via social media he'd be decommitting from the program.

Jake had built a great rapport with many in Baton Rouge, including fellow commit Walker Howard so losing his commitment now brings the Tigers to just 12 for the 2022 class. How Kelly and the recruiting staff bounce back from this flurry of news will be key but there is flexibility left with Jack Bech turning into an emerging star with the program.

Smith was also one of those freshmen receivers who flashed immense potential at times but ultimately wasn't able to stay healthy. In six games this season, Smith caught 11 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

A wild news day in Baton Rouge comes to a bit of a sour end as the Tigers now must plan for a bowl game without the starting quarterback and lose two significant pieces to the program's future.