Report: LSU Football Loses Offensive Analyst DJ Mangas to Carolina Panthers

The coaching searches continue for LSU after it was reported late Thursday afternoon that offensive analyst DJ Mangas had accepted a position with the Carolina Panthers and longtime friend and colleague Joe Brady.

Joe Person of the Athletic was the first to report the news. Mangas' departure now makes seven analysts that the coaching staff has lost from its national championship season.

The Tigers have lost offensive analysts Jorge Munoz to Baylor and Blaine Gautier to McNeese State as well as graduate assistant John Decoster to Old Dominion. LSU and coach Ed Orgeron have started to fill those vacancies, bringing in Samford offensive coordinator Russ Calloway, Carter Sheridan, who previously worked with Tulane and the Saints and former Cleveland Browns assistant Tyler Tettleton.

Mangas served as a member of the support staff under offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and Brady in his lone season in Baton Rouge. As an analyst, Mangas' primary responsibilities were breaking down game film and helping put together gameplans as analysts are not allowed to coach players directly by NCAA rule.

He and Brady go way back to their days as receivers for William and Mary from the 2009-11 seasons. The two even coached together at William and Mary for a short stretch before Brady moved on to Penn State and eventually the New Orleans Saints.

The news also comes on the heels of Orgeron naming Kevin Faulk as the team's new running backs coach.

"Kevin is a great teacher and mentor and someone that has earned the respect and love of our players," Orgeron said. "We are honored to have one of the greatest players in LSU history as part of our coaching staff. This is a home run hire."

"The day I graduated high school I knew I wanted to be a coach," Faulk said. "The coaches I had growing up meant so much to me and the community, and I knew I wanted to be that guy. To coach at my alma mater is the best thing I could ever hope for. I wear the purple and gold with pride every day, and I am ready to get going to help win another national championship."