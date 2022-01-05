LSU Falls to Kansas State 42-20 in Texas Bowl

The Tigers depleted roster came out looking about as expected against Kansas State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. From the opening kickoff to final snap, it was utter domination by the Wildcats on both ends of the ball, defeating the Tigers 42-20.

Finishing the season at 6-7, it's the first time the purple and gold will sport a losing record heading into the offseason since the 1999 season.

With fifth-year wide receiver Jontre Kirklin getting the nod as QB1, it was a tough outing for the loyal Tiger, who hasn’t taken meaningful snaps at quarterback since his senior year of high school.

Going 7-for-11 with 138 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, Kirklin struggled most of the night, but showed flashes with those beautiful touchdown throws including one to Chris Hilton to close out the game.

It was a difficult spot to put Kirklin in, but the Tigers weren’t left with many options, electing to sideline freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to keep his redshirt year intact.Just 38 scholarship players suiting up, the depleted roster of LSU did as best they could given the situation.

“Shoot, we're fighting Tigers, man,” Kirklin said. “We ain't about to back down from nobody. If we got 11, we go and play.”

The offensive line didn’t help the Tigers offensive much either, giving no time for plays to develop in both the passing or run game. With freshman Corey Kiner handling RB1 duties after Tyrion Davis-Price declared for the NFL Draft, it was a tough showing, just having no holes to run through to lighten the load for Kirklin.

For Kansas State, it was an offensive destruction led by sixth-year quarterback Skylar Thompson at the helm. Going 21-for-28 with 259 yards and three touchdowns, Thompson’s poise in the pocket and ability to extend plays with his feet made all the difference against an LSU defense who stood no chance.

Thompson’s favorite target of the night was junior Malik Knowles, who many have only had five receptions, but made the most of each, getting into the end zone on two of them.

The run game of the Wildcats was another piece of the puzzle the Tigers couldn’t solve. Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn effortlessly ran around LSU, totaling 146 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, adding a receiving touchdown as well.

The defensive front of LSU had no answer for the shifty back who consistently broke out for explosive play after explosive play. Averaging roughly seven yards per carry, the chunks of yardage continued to add up, putting the Wildcats in scoring position every drive.

It was a tough outing for the Tigers secondary who got exposed consistently by the mastermind of Thompson. Though with a group of inexperienced defensive backs, it was a tall order against a quarterback who’s been around the college game for so long. Nicholls State transfer Pigs Cage stood out from the rest, totaling two tackles for loss on the first drive alone and even adding a sack to his stat sheet later in the second half.

Aside from Cage, it was difficult for this defensive unit to get into a groove with Jay Ward being the only opening day starter on the field. BJ Ojulari had a handful of plays where he looked himself, getting a sack of his own, but it was in short spurts with not much of this defensive group showing life.

The Tigers were put in a challenging situation in Tuesday’s bowl game, but showed heart in suiting up in a year where many may not have. From parting ways with head coach Ed Orgeron to losing countless stars due to injury and opt outs, the task at hand against Kansas State was about as demanding as they come in college football.

Those who stuck around for the final game will most certainly earn some added respect from the Tigers' faithful as a result.

“Allow it to drive you to be better,” Brad Davis said following Tuesday night’s loss. “When we start winter conditioning, when we start spring practice, I want this feeling to completely drive our players to give more, to be more and to never feel like this ever again.”