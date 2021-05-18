LSU Receiver Terrace Marshall Limited in Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp

Terrace Marshall had a first round grade on multiple draft boards but as he slid into the second round, it became apparent his injury history was taking a toll on his draft slide. It's why when the Carolina Panthers took him No. 59 overall, the pick was viewed as a potential steal because of Marshall's undeniable talent.

Marshall had a significant leg injury that forced him to miss most of his senior year in high school and then fractured his foot during LSU's 2019 national championship season. Though he was able to make a full recovery, return towards the end of the regular season and contribute, it was still enough to give NFL teams pause for concern.

Speaking with the media during the Panthers rookie mini camp, coach Matt Rhule said that the team wanted to be cautious with Marshall while they get to know what his body can and can't handle.

“Yeah he had the surgery on the foot before that so I think for us we just wanted to ease him in, so I think he did like four or five periods, did the individual, did the routes on air, and then sent them over to our return to play," Rhule said. "We’re just going to continue to monitor and not do too much with him, monitor his movement patterns."

Marshall, who should be a nice redzone and vertical target for Carolina in year one with the organization, is instead learning the offensive system and the way Joe Brady plans to utilize him. Brady used him primarily on the outside while he was at LSU but Rhule did mention they plan on spreading their receivers all over the field.

When Rhule asked Marshall how long he hopes to play in the NFL, Marshall told him 15 years so the team will build a physical plan around long term health and success.

“Terrace to me, he’s a big, fast, strong, athletic guy, and I think his best football is ahead of him," Rhule said. "He’s got a very humble spirit about him, a very quiet kid, and when I say quiet I mean he’s just here to learn. I’m anxious to get through this first couple of days with him and see what he can do and move forward.”