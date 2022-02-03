LSU Legend Vows to Keep Louisiana's Best At Home

When Tyrann Mathieu speaks up, folks around LSU and Louisiana tend to listen. On Wednesday afternoon, the legendary Tigers defensive back took to social media after a rough start to the purple and gold's efforts on national signing day.

The 29-year-old Mathieu is still in the prime of his NFL career, coming off a third pro bowl selection and AFC Championship appearance with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are coming off a loss to Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals, with Mathieu entering a contract year.

Mathieu talked about his hope to resign in Kansas City immediately following the game.

“I hope so. Ever since I came here, I just try to be the right kind of teammate. I try to play my part. It’s always that feeling that you could make more plays for your team but I’m hoping it works out," Mathieu said. "I don’t have any control over that. I feel like everything that is within my control, I tried my best to handle it and do it with a smile. I love this team. I love this locker room. There are a lot of coaches I have great relationships with. I am hoping.”

Of course this is also the first time he's ever really hinted at what he'd like to do after his playing days. Mathieu of course would bring a ton to the coaching world, particularly at LSU if that's what he ultimately decides. The reach he could have on recruiting in this state is limitless.

During his time in Baton Rouge, he raised the standards of what an LSU defensive back could do, helping establish the DBU claim with his one of a kind playmaking ability. In two seasons with the Tigers, Mathieu recorded 133 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, 16 passes defended, 11 forced fumbles, six sacks and four interceptions.

His fearlessness and understanding of the game would be a tremendous asset to a coaching staff but for now, LSU fans can continue to enjoy him making plays on Sundays.