Seven LSU Players Appear in Latest ESPN Two Round Mock Draft From Analyst Todd McShay

Mock draft season rarely disappoints as it's a way for football fans all over the country to dream about the multiple scenarios that can help improve their favorite team's roster.

In ESPN's most recent mock draft from senior analyst Todd McShay, the Tigers had seven players taken in the first two rounds, tied with Alabama for the most with one school. Headlined by No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, LSU could see as many as 16 players taken in the 2020 draft come April 23.

Here's where McShay has some of the top prospects going and a quick description of their fit with those teams.

Joe Burrow (No. 1 overall, Cincinnati Bengals)

The 2019 Heisman trophy winner will join Billy Cannon and Jamarcus Russell as the only LSU players to be drafted No. 1 overall in the draft. His remarkable 5,671 yard season with an NCAA record 60 passing touchdowns is quite simply a season the likes of which could never be seen again.

No surprise here. Burrow has incredible accuracy, maneuvers in the pocket with skill and battles all game long. The Bengals need a franchise quarterback to truly fire up their rebuild, and Burrow has all the makings of a future star in the NFL.

Reports have surfaced that the Dolphins could be looking to trade up in the draft but it would take a monumental haul for the Bengals to even consider such a move.

Patrick Queen (No. 21 overall, Philadelphia Eagles)

Every recent mock draft has the breakout junior linebacker going somewhere in the first round but the Eagles haven't been linked to him as much as other teams. His final three games of the season were his most impressive as he recorded 22 tackles and five tackles for a loss.

The void at wide receiver hasn't gone away, and the Eagles will have to think long and hard about whether they are ready to enter the 2020 season with the oft-injured Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, along with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside off a disappointing rookie campaign, as their wideouts again. Justin Jefferson out of LSU is for sure in play at No. 21. But Philadelphia also could really use a spark in the middle of the defense. Queen is a rangy, off-ball linebacker with burst and great tackling ability.

His speed and range to make plays in the backfield and cover the tight ends are traits that every NFL defense should be looking for at the linebacker position. If the Eagles don't take wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has been mocked to Philly through much of the draft process, Queen is an excellent pick to sure up the defense.

Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall Minnesota Vikings)

The Vikings recently traded Stefon Diggs and Jefferson is as sure handed a receiver in this draft. While he probably best fits in the slot, which is where Adam Thielan's bread is buttered, Jefferson's ability to snag any ball in his general vicinity will make him an effective option on the outside as well.

The Vikings are in the hunt for receivers and cornerbacks. And with two first-round picks -- spoiler ahead -- we're going to get them one of each. Jefferson is my best available player at this point in the mock, and he knows how to generate separation and find holes in the defense.

His 4.43 40-yard dash time answered any questions about his speed and secured him first round draft status. The Eagles, Dolphins and Jaguars are also teams in need of receiver help that fall in Jefferson's range.

K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 27 overall, Seattle Seahawks)

The Seahawks still haven't resigned Jadeveon Clowney and could use some edge rush help. Chaisson fits the bill though there are questions about his health and his low sack numbers but his potential is undeniable.

Value, value, value. In my eyes, Chaisson is the second-best edge rusher in the draft class behind Young, and he really popped at the end of the 2019 season, so getting him here is a terrific return. With Jadeveon Clowney's future still up in the air, Seattle's edge is a dearth of playmakers. In fact, the Seahawks only got home on the quarterback 28 times last season, tied for No. 29 in the NFL, with Clowney. Chaisson has good bend and burst off the edge.

While it might be a stretch to think he falls this deep into the first round, Chaisson would be a great addition to a Seahawks defense that has prided itself on being one of the most consistent in all of football the last decade. The Falcons and Buccaneers have also been popular destinations linked to Chaisson.

Kristian Fulton (No. 38 overall, Carolina Panthers)

Fulton at No. 38 to Carolina would be a great value pick for the Panthers who don't have much in the way of depth in the secondary. In his two seasons of playing time with the Tigers, Fulton was consistent in pass coverage though he wasn't much of a big play guy.

James Bradberry was signed by the Giants, and there isn't too much else that excites in Carolina's cornerback room. Fulton brings speed and an ability to make "splash" plays.

He should step in and compete for a starting job no matter where he winds up, particularly in a place like Carolina. His length and technique should help him have success in the early stages of his career.

Grant Delpit (No. 41 overall, Cleveland Browns)

Going into the season, Delpit was viewed by many pundits as a top-10 pick but a season that saw him suffer an ankle injury, ultimately affected his play down the stretch of the regular season. Delpit struggled at times this season with missing tackles and combined with the ankle injury, has likely hurt his draft grade.

It doesn't seem like free agent Damarious Randall will be back, and that Cleveland safety group is lacking. Delpit slid a bit throughout the year, and though he misses his share of tackles, he is a rangy defender over the top with good instincts.

The Browns would reunite Delpit with former secondary teammate Greedy Williams as well as former receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. It would be a welcomed sight for may LSU fans to see that much purple and gold represented on the same roster and allows Delpit to learn opposite of two of the NFL's best receivers.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 52 overall, Los Angeles Rams)

Edwards-Helaire, admittedly would be a great fit in the Rams up tempo offense and one of the bright offensive minds in the business in Sean McVay. Los Angeles recently cut longtime star running back Todd Gurley so they could use the depth and versatility Edwards-Helaire brings out of the backfield.

The Rams are late to the party and arrive empty-handed. This defense quietly has a lot of weaknesses all of a sudden. But value is again in play, and with Todd Gurley II's departure, the Rams could land a replacement in the hard-to-bring-down Edwards-Helaire (though they do already have Darrell Henderson Jr., too).

His ability to be effective not only in the run game but the passing game as well will fill a void that Gurley's release left behind. With the myriad of weapons Edwards-Helaire will have as running mates including Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks, the LSU running back can leave a significant impact on his team starting in his rookie season.